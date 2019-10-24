Dr. Gary Ramage, a physician who has practiced rural community medicine for McKenzie County Healthcare Systems for over 23 years, was recognized with the Physician Community and Professional Services Award from the North Dakota Medical Association in early October. The award recognizes and honors physicians for outstanding leadership and services to the people of North Dakota and to the profession of medicine.
In North Dakota, the North Dakota Department of Health’s Primary Care Office administers the Health Professional Loan Repayment Program which provides funds to repay qualifying educational loans up to $150,000 for a five-year service obligation to physicians working in health professional shortage areas.
Ramage has begun working with a new generation of potential rural providers as he teaches medical students and residents critical competencies needed to practice in a rural setting. He continues to maintain a passion for rural medicine and is hopeful his efforts will contribute to new doctor retention in the state of North Dakota, one student at a time.