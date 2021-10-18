Various conditions can affect the neurological system and impair movement and development. Rett syndrome falls under this classification.
The Mayo Clinic says Rett syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects the way the brain develops. This can eventually cause a progressive loss of motor skills and speech. The condition may not be realized until a child reaches toddler age, as children who have Rett syndrome seem to develop normally for the first six to 18 months of their lives. Parents may learn something is wrong once their children begin to lose the skills they had previously developed, such as crawling, walking, talking, or using their hands.
The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke states that Rett syndrome affects girls almost exclusively. The disorder was first identified by Dr. Andreas Rett, an Austrian physician in 1966. The loss of hand movements is often followed by compulsive wringing and washing motions. The inability to perform motor functions is the most disabling feature of Rett syndrome, and it can eventually affect every body movement, including speech and eye gaze. Rett syndrome is often mistaken for autism. The condition goes through four stages, with the final stage lasting for years or decades and leading to late motor deterioration.
Nearly all cases of Rett syndrome occur from a mutation in the MECP2 gene. This gene does not function properly in people with Rett syndrome, resulting in the neurological and developmental impairments. However, not everyone who has an MECP2 mutation has Rett syndrome. Doctors are still studying it further. In addition, the International Rett Syndrome Foundation says disability from the condition can range from mild to severe, as each individual is unique.
Because the disease is so rare, not much is known about the long-term prognosis and lifespan of patients beyond the age of 50, but many individuals with Rett syndrome who get adequate care can live well into middle age and beyond.
Families who are just being introduced to Rett syndrome diagnosis can visit www.rettsyndrome.org for more helpful information.