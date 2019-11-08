First National Bank & Trust Company’s Relay for Life team, The Money Makers, is living up to its name thanks to an ongoing partnership with a local auto dealership.
October was breast cancer awareness month across the country, and the Money Makers teamed up with Ryan Chrysler Jeep Dodge to raise funds for cancer awareness and work towards reaching their fundraising goal of $15,000. On Thursday, Nov. 7, the dealership presented the group with a check for $3,047, helping the Money Makers meet and surpass their goal.
Last month the team held a free-will breakfast at the dealership, with team members and dealership staff cooking up pancakes, eggs and more to raise money for their cause. Along with the breakfast, Ryan generously donated a portion from each vehicle sale in October towards to the group, helping push them past their goal.
“Kudos really goes to Ryan Motors,” Wendy Hendrickson, Money Makers team member, told the Williston Herald. “It was them. They offered to have the funds go to our team, and we’re hoping to co-op with some more events for our Relay team with Ryan Motors.”
Hendrickson said First National Bank and Trust also deserved credit, as the institution allowed team and committee members the opportunity to plan and attend Relay events.
“Not only do they financially help us out with many of our events, but they allow us the time to make those events happen.” she said.
Ryan Sales Manager Brian Parker explained that the dealership has been making it their focus to be more involved in the community, and with his wife working at the bank, the partnership evolved naturally, to the benefit of both organizations.
“Our big push right now for the next year, two years, whatever it takes, is to let the community know that we’re back in the community for them. That is our drive.” Parker explained. “And it’s a true drive, this isn’t about selling cars, this is about giving back to the community that allowed this building to stay here, and that’s the truth of it. I told all my salesman not to solicit one inch of business from these events. If someone wants to by a car, of course we’ll sell one to them, but I want people to feel comfortable coming in and dropping off toys and we’re not going to maul them and try to sell them anything. But that is not the reason for the drive, it is a true reaching back to the community.”
The next fundraising event for the Money Makers takes place on Nov. 25 and 26, when the team is once again partnering with Ryan for a bake sale. The sale will take place both at Ryan Motors and First National Bank and Trust, so people can stop in to either location and pick up some fresh-baked goodies and help donate to a worthy cause. Additionally, Ryan is holding a Cheer For Kids campaign throughout the month, raising money and collecting toys for local foster families. Toys and donations can be dropped off at the dealership at 1212 second street west.