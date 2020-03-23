Questions and answers about problem gambling

Legal gambling is more accessible than ever before. Mobile gambling and the legalization of sports betting in many areas of North America has made it possible for gamblers to make legal wagers in areas where that might not have been possible in years past.
Though many people can gamble responsibly, others are vulnerable to problem gambling. In fact, the organization Ohio for Responsible Gambling has noted that advocates for problem gamblers, as well as experts who have studied gambling disorders, have warned that the legalization of sports betting will lead to a spike in the number of people at risk for gambling addiction.
The debate as to the merits of legalized gambling figures to continue for years to come. In the meantime, answering some common questions about problem gambling can help people better understand the issue.
What is problem gambling?
The National Council on Problem Gambling says problem gambling, or gambling addiction, includes all gambling behaviors that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family or vocational pursuits.
What are some signs of problem gambling?
An increasing preoccupation with gambling, a need to bet more money more frequently and a restlessness or irritability when attempting to stop gambling are some signs of problem gambling. Some problem gamblers will feel a loss of control as they continue gambling despite having already experienced mounting, serious and negative consequences of their gambling behaviors.
Are certain types of gambling more problematic than others?
The NCPG notes that individuals’ inability to control their gambling is what causes problem gambling, so any type of gambling, however innocent it may seem, can become problematic. However, the NCPG claims that speed of play may exacerbate gambling problems. While this theory requires further study, it suggests that the faster the wager to response time with a game, the more vulnerable players may be to developing problematic gambling habits.
Does frequency of gambling matter?
Even people who do not gamble every day become problem gamblers. If a person’s gambling habits compromise, disrupt or damage his or her personal, family or vocational pursuits, then that person is problem gambler, regardless of how frequently or infrequently he or she makes a wager.
Millions of people across the globe are problem gamblers. Recognizing the potential for problem gambling and its symptoms can help gamblers and their families get the help they need. More information about problem gambling is available at www.ncpgambling.com.