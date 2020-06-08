Tobacco and e-cigarette users in North Dakota are encouraged to set a quit date during the "It's Quitting Time" effort from June 15 to 21.
It’s Quitting Time is a partnership between the North Dakota Department of Health, Tobacco Free North Dakota, and North Dakota local public health to bring awareness to the dangers of tobacco and nicotine during a statewide quit week.
Tobacco and e-cigarette use are associated with several health risks including many types of cancers, heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and respiratory illness. E-cigarette use is linked to E-cigarette or Vaping Product Use-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI), a serious respiratory illness that could be severe and life-threatening. There is also growing evidence that smoking and e-cigarette use increase the risk of serious complications from COVID-19.
As of May 31, 2020, in North Dakota 13.8% of non-hospitalized COVID-19 cases have been cigarette smokers while 20.7% of hospitalized COVID-19 cases have been cigarette smokers.
It’s Quitting Time is an opportunity for tobacco and e-cigarette users to seek help quitting from a healthcare provider, pharmacist, NDQuits, or Upper Missouri District Health Unit. These entities can help develop a quit plan and provide tools and resources to greatly improve a tobacco user’s odds at success. Upper Missouri District Health Unit and NDQuits provide additional support in the form of personal coaching and nicotine replacement therapy medication. Free nicotine patches, nicotine gum, or nicotine lozenges are provided to qualified enrollees.
“Quitting tobacco or e-cigarettes doesn’t have to be overwhelming. Resources are available at Upper Missouri District Health Unit. We’re here to help you every step and can help you stay tobacco-free for good,” said Chelsea Ridge, Community Health Coordinator with UMDHU. “We hope North Dakotans use It’s Quitting Time as an opportunity to get help quitting tobacco and e-cigarettes.”
Despite declining tobacco use rates in North Dakota, 19.1% of adults in the state still smoke. According to the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, smoking causes 1,000 deaths each year in the state, and contributes to about $326 million in annual healthcare costs. Tobacco is still a problem in North Dakota. Upper Missouri District Health Unit, Tobacco Free North Dakota, and NDQuits are committed to reducing the toll tobacco has on our state.
To learn about resources available to quit tobacco, contact Upper Missouri District Health Unit at 701-774-6400 or www.nquits.health.nd.gov.