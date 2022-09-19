If you’re an over-40 male and unsure about when to begin routine prostate cancer screening, you are not alone. Confusion about the efficacy of prostate specific antigen (PSA) blood tests for the early detection of prostate cancer has been widespread ever since a federal panel recommended against them, at least for healthy men. That was 10 years ago.

Today, the PSA controversy has mostly subsided. The same federal panel that disparaged PSA screening has softened its stance. Trusted sources like the American Cancer Society (ACS) have continued to recommend PSA tests as a screening tool, albeit with the addition of cautionary language that adds nuance to the endorsement. (See ACS guidelines at the end of this article.)



Tags

Load comments