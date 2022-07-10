Now that it’s summer, we dutifully slather on sunscreen to protect our skin from the damages of potentially harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays. But another important area often overlooked (pun intended) is our eyes.
According to Dr. Jill Martinson-Redekopp, OD, sunlight is comprised of approximately 95% UV-A light and 5% UV-B/UV-C light. UV-B radiation causes sunburn and skin cancer with most of it absorbed by the front layers of the eye. UV-A radiation has a lower energy than UV-B but can penetrate much deeper into the eye. UV-C radiation can contribute to cataract growth and macular degeneration over the course of a lifetime.
The eyelid skin is the thinnest of the whole body. UV damage induces dryness, wrinkles, accentuated skin furrows, sagging, loss of elasticity and mottled pigmentation. “The most common ocular surface conditions seen in clinical practice are pinguecula or pterygium which are thickened/calloused tissue on the normally transparent membrane covering the sclera, also known as the white of the eye,” said Martinson-Redekopp. “These conditions are more frequent in individuals with high levels of sun exposure. Basal cell carcinomas of the lids and surrounding tissue are also linked to UV exposure, whereas melanoma of the ocular tissues is less common.
Photokeratitis or a sunburn of the cornea, (also known as “snow blindness”), is less common as it is generally associated with higher elevations or proximity to the equator but may occur after exposure to reflected light from lakes or other water sources,” she added.
Precautionary Measures
It is best to avoid outdoor activities between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when sunlight is strongest. The risk is higher when on the beach, on the water or on the slopes, due to reflections from the sand, water and snow. Being closer to the equator and higher in elevation also increases risk. One can even get sunburn on a foggy day. Wearing sunglasses with adequate protection against UV is just as important as wearing a hat with a wide brim.
Martinson-Redekopp advises when shopping for protective eyewear to look for sunglasses that are wide or have a wraparound effect to provide the most protection to the eyes and surrounding tissue. Wearing sunglasses during the peak UV times of 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. will also reduce relative risk of UV exposure. “A good designation for UV protection is if the sunglasses state that they protect for both UV-A and UV-B. Many optical stores have a UV meter that can determine if the sunglasses filter out UV light in general. Another option for patients who wear prescription lenses is to purchase photochromic lenses which absorb UV light and darken outdoors. Some of the newest generation of antiglare lenses will also reduce UV exposure to the eye,” she said.
When buying sunglasses, don't be fooled by misleading labels. The American Optometric Association offers a Seal of Acceptance to sunglasses that block 99-100% of UV radiation. Look for this seal or a label stating "100% UV protection" not just "UV protection". Price is generally not a reliable indicator of the lens quality or UV protection and should not be used in determining UV safety.
Don’t Forget Your Kiddos
Children frequently spend more time outdoors than adults, and it is important that their eyes are properly protected from the sun's radiation. “One study estimated that 80% of ocular UV damage may happen before the age of 18. This is because the transition of UV light through the crystalline lens of the eye decreases greatly with age,” Martinson-Redekopp advised. “We probably do not see as many children wearing sunglasses as ideal. Selecting sunglasses in bright fun colors and involving children in the selection can increase their cooperation of wearing sunglasses.”
Children's sunglasses should have lenses made of plastic, not glass, for added impact protection.
Sun damage accumulates over a lifetime. If a person develops any suspicious spots on their eyelids that represent a change in appearance of the tissue in a localized area, they should see their optometrist. “We know that long term exposure to UV light may play a role in the progression of cataract and macular degeneration, but other factors such as age and smoking pose a greater risk,” she added.