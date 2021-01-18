The Alzheimer’s Association will offer a free virtual presentations titled, “Living with Alzheimer’s for Caregivers: Middle Stage”. This free presentation will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 26 from noon to 3 p.m. This presentation is free and open to the public; registration is required. This project is supported by funding granted through the North Dakota Department of Human Services, Aging Service Division.
Call: 701-277-9757 or email, nfensom@alz.org to register for the class.
In the middle stage of Alzheimer’s disease, those who were care partners now become hands-on caregivers. Join us and hear caregivers and professionals discuss helpful strategies to provide safe, effective and comfortable care in the middle stage of Alzheimer’s.
The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. Our mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health. Our vision is a world without Alzheimer’s. Visit: alz.org/mnnd or call the 24/7 Helpline 800.272.3900 for support.