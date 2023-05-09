Marijuana and other products containing THC, the plant’s main psychoactive ingredient, have grown more potent and more dangerous as legalization has made them more widely available.
Although decades ago the THC content of weed was commonly less than 1.5%, some products on the market today are more than 90% THC.
The buzz of yesteryear has given way to something more alarming. Marijuana-related medical emergencies have landed hundreds of thousands of people in the hospital and millions are dealing with psychological disorders linked to cannabis use, according to federal research.
But regulators have failed to keep up.
Among states that allow the sale and use of marijuana and its derivatives, consumer protections are spotty.
“In many states the products come with a warning label and potentially no other activity by regulators,” said Cassin Coleman, vice chair of the scientific advisory committee of the National Cannabis Industry Association.
The federal government has generally taken a hands-off approach. It still bans marijuana as a Schedule 1 substance — as a drug with no accepted medical use and a high chance of abuse — under the Controlled Substances Act. But when it comes to cannabis sales, which many states have legalized, the federal government does not regulate attributes like purity or potency.
In North Dakota, only medical marijuana has been legalized. In Montana, recreational use was legalized in 2021.
The FDA “has basically sat on its hands and failed to honor its duty to protect the public health,” said Eric Lindblom, a scholar at Georgetown University’s law school who previously worked at the FDA’s Center for Tobacco Products.
Pot has changed profoundly since generations of Americans were first exposed to it.
Cannabis has been cultivated to deliver much higher doses of THC. In 1980, the THC content of confiscated marijuana was less than 1.5%. Today many varieties of cannabis flower — plant matter that can be smoked in a joint — are listed as more than 30% THC.
At one California dispensary, the menu recently included a strain posted as 41% THC.
Legalization has also helped open the door to products that are extracted from marijuana but look nothing like it: oily, waxy or crystalline THC concentrates that are heated and inhaled through vaping or dabbing, which can involve a bong-like device and a blowtorch.
Today’s concentrates can be more than 90% THC. Some are billed as almost pure THC.
Higher concentrations pose greater hazards, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse. “The risks of physical dependence and addiction increase with exposure to high concentrations of THC, and higher doses of THC are more likely to produce anxiety, agitation, paranoia, and psychosis,” its website said.
In 2021, 16.3 million people in the United States — 5.8% of people 12 or older — had experienced a marijuana use disorder within the past year, according to a survey published in January by the federal Department of Health and Human Services.
That was far more than the combined total found to have substance use disorders involving cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, prescription stimulants such as Adderall, or prescription pain relievers such as fentanyl and OxyContin.
Other drugs are more dangerous than marijuana, and most of the people with a marijuana use disorder had a mild case. But about 1 in 7 — more than 2.6 million people — had a severe case, the federal survey found.
Most clinicians equate the term “severe use disorder” with addiction, said Wilson Compton, deputy director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse.
Cannabis use disorder “can be devastating,” said Smita Das, a Stanford psychiatrist and chair of an American Psychiatric Association council on addiction.
Das said she has seen lives upended by cannabis — very successful people who have lost families and jobs. “They’re in a place where they don’t know how they got there because it was just a joint, it was just cannabis, cannabis wasn’t supposed to be addictive for them,” Das said.
Medical diagnoses attributed to marijuana include “cannabis dependence with psychotic disorder with delusions” and cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, a form of persistent vomiting.
An estimated 800,000 people made marijuana-related emergency department visits in 2021, according to a government study published in December 2022.