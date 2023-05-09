Marijuana Joints

Decades ago, the THC content of marijuana was commonly less than 1.5%. Some products on the market today are more than 90% THC.

Marijuana and other products containing THC, the plant’s main psychoactive ingredient, have grown more potent and more dangerous as legalization has made them more widely available.

