On Monday, the North Dakota Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony for a near-total abortion ban, SB 2150. The bill would ban all abortions in the state, except in "very narrow circumstances where a pregnant person's life is at risk," states a press release from Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Action Fund.
The bill also would provide an exception for survivors of rape or incest if the abortion was completed before six weeks of pregnancy, "before most people even know they are pregnant" according to Planned Parenthood.
"If enacted, the ban would force doctors to choose between providing medically accurate, comprehensive reproductive health care or breaking law," the press release said.
Planned Parenthood's stance is that abortion is an essential component of health care.
In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 landmark decision Roe v. Wade, eliminating the federal right for a pregnant person to get an abortion.
"This decision was a shattering blow to the right to access abortion in the United States and activated a trigger ban in North Dakota that would ban all abortions in the state," the press release stated. "The decision about whether, when or how to become a parent is one of the most important life decisions we make. This legislation would further insert state lawmakers into important, personal, private decisions that should be made by individuals in consultation with their doctors and their families, and it would make it impossible for many North Dakotans to access critical abortion care."
After the June 2022 overturn of Roe v. Wade, North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley had issued a July 28, 2022 date for a trigger ban to go into effect across the state which would have made abortions illegal in North Dakota. Doctors would face a Class C felony if they performed an abortion if the trigger ban would have gone into effect. Just a day before the trigger ban would have gone into effect, a Burleigh Co. judge blocked it for the second time in Aug. 2022.
Abortion in North Dakota currently remains legal due to several court injunctions issued since July 2022.