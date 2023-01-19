On Monday, the North Dakota Senate Judiciary Committee heard testimony for a near-total abortion ban, SB 2150. The bill would ban all abortions in the state, except in "very narrow circumstances where a pregnant person's life is at risk," states a press release from Planned Parenthood Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota Action Fund. 

The bill also would provide an exception for survivors of rape or incest if the abortion was completed before six weeks of pregnancy, "before most people even know they are pregnant" according to Planned Parenthood. 



Tags

Load comments