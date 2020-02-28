Down a nondescript hallway is an area most hospital patients at CHI St. Alexius will never see. Yet it has a central importance to most every patient’s visit. The room is where medicines and IV solutions are prepared.
While off the beaten track, the rooms are getting a $1 million, space-age renovation, one that will make things in the pharmacy department more efficient and less costly than ever before.
The new rooms are modular units, which in the future can simply be moved if necessary to a new location. They are designed by a Swedish firm, which originally started out making interior smoking rooms at airports, so people could smoke while waiting for a flight without fouling up the atmosphere inside the airport terminal.
It was not long, however, before the company discovered their concept had other, more lucrative uses, particularly in the medical field.
“The environments in these rooms can be very strictly controlled,” explained Dave Sandberg, Pharmacy director. “One of the rooms is positive pressure for mixing IV solutions and injections. And the other room is negative pressure, for chemo.”
The negative pressure room is designed so that air is constantly being sucked out. That way, any harmful fumes from say chemotherapy drugs are whisked away, helping limit exposure to workers from harmful fumes.
In the positive pressure rooms, meanwhile, it’s the opposite. Air is constantly wanting into the room, but must go through HEPA filters that remove all dust particles. This positive pressure environment also means that any dust particles that do manage to find their way in can’t find a landing spot anywhere. That helps prevent contaminants from getting inside the sterile vials medications go into.
All the rooms also have temperature and humidity controls, also aimed at keeping medicines sterile.
“A lot of medications don’t have preservatives in them because people cannot have them,” Stenberg said. “(Preservatives) can also inactivate some drugs.”
Meanwhile, even the tiniest particle of dust can have hundreds of different bacteria on it. Keeping them out of the sterile vials for medications is imperative.
Those working in the clean rooms also must pass certifications that test their techniques, to ensure they prepare solution and compound medications in ways that don’t result in cross contamination.
“These rooms all use the latest technology and safety standards,” Stenberg said. “Not that we are not doing things safely currently, of course, but we are just moving into the future to make things better for everyone.”
Construction of the new clean rooms is scheduled to be completed sometime in March. CHI St. Alexius Williston is one of several hospitals getting new clean rooms. Other CHI locations are also getting updated at the same time.
“CHI is really committed to Williston and the region, to come up to new standards,” Sandberg said. “They are trying to do the best for our region and the community.”