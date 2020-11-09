Open enrollment for people eligible for Healthcare.gov marketplace insurance plans runs through Dec. 15.
People who are eligible can enroll in or change 2021 Marketplace health insurance plans now. Anyone who doesn't act by Dec. 15 won't have health insurance coverage in 2021 unless they qualify for a special enrollment period.
Health insurance plans picked during the open enrollment period will take effect Jan. 1 2021 if the first premium is paid.
From the Healthcare.gov site, people can sign up for an account, learn about the information they'll need to make an application and more.
From the site, people can submit their application to see if they qualify for a Marketplace health insurance plan with savings, like tax credits to help pay monthly premiums, or lower copayments, coinsurance, and deductibles or for free or low-cost coverage through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program.
Once that is done, they can compare health plans and prices available in their area, and enroll in the one that best meets their needs.
To apply for or re-enroll in Marketplace coverage, visit HealthCare.gov or call the Marketplace Call Center at 1-800-318-2596. TTY users can call 1-855-889-4325.