North Dakota's First Lady Kathryn Burgum hosted the sixth annual Recovery Reinvented on Thursday in Grand Forks, an event focused on reinventing recovery through eliminating the stigma of the disease of addiction. Last week, Burgum came to Williston to speak at the Women in Leadership (WiL) Expo hosted by the Williston Chamber of Commerce and shared her personal addiction and recovery story with the attendees.
The Chamber's WiL Expo focused on mental health and wellbeing, professional development and leadership skills for women. The two-day event boasted a mental health first aid and a keynote address by Burgum.
Burgum shared her personal recovery story including her struggles and successes.
"I stand before you tonight grateful to be in recovery for over 20 years now," Burgum said. "Not long ago I would never have stood up here and said that I was in recovery. Five years ago, when I did my first interview with a newspaper as First Lady, I was trying to think about what I was going to talk about, what I am really passionate about."
Burgum said she had a lightbulb moment and realized she was very passionate about recovery having been in recovery for 15 years herself at that point. Up until that interview, she hadn't talked about her recovery journey due to the shame and stigma associated with addiction. She said that the pivoting moment when deciding to go public with her story was the thought that she could help others.
"If I can help one person by telling my story, it would be so worth it," she remembered thinking before telling the newspaper reporter her story.
She shared that after telling her story the first time to that newspaper reporter, it felt like 100 pounds had been lifted off her shoulders.
Burgum told the story of her life growing up, at times getting emotional. She shared that she took her first drink of alcohol in high school and also experienced her first black-out in high school. Though on the outside, Burgum was popular and involved in activities such as student council, tennis and cheerleading, she also struggled with undiagnosed depression and anxiety and continually heard voices in her head telling her she was stupid and always made mistakes.
After taking that first drink, Burgum said she immediately felt like drinking could be the answer to all of her problems because the voices went away and she felt happy. This led to 26 years of struggling with addiction, eight of those years continually relapsing because she was too ashamed to reach out to friends or family for help. At the end of her drinking days, Burgum shared that she felt suicidal.
Burgum shared that her family is "really Scandinavian," joking that she is "basically a Viking."
"At my house, we didn't sit around the dinner table and talk about our feelings or ask for help. So I didn't have the opportunity at home [to get help] or resources at my high school.
Burgum shared three things that helped her on her sustainable path to recovery after 26 years of struggle. The first was looking towards faith for help, the second was having a supportive employer and the third was having a great addiction counselor.
Burgum said that the pandemic had a huge negative impact for those struggling with addiction. She said that 107,000 people died last year from drug overdoses and accredits that to the pandemic isolating and cutting addicts off from their natural support systems and recovery management tools and resources.
"Addiction is a disease of isolation," she said.
Burgum said that anyone can get involved with helping fight the stigma and helping those struggling with addiction. She noted that openly discussing what the face of addiction looks is key when creating a recovery-friendly environment.
"What does the face of addiction look like? It looks like me and you," Burgum said.
She shared some key tips with the audience for how to approach a conversation with someone who needs help.
"It starts with an honest conversation, let them know you are concerned and willing to help," she said.
Burgum continued and said that it is important to talk to someone in a quiet place and to identify and discuss behaviors without judgement or criticizing a person's character. She said that it is of utmost importance to treat a person with respect and dignity even when they are denying or refusing help.
When introducing his wife before her keynote address, North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum said that having the opportunity to watch his wife impact people's lives by sharing her story and mentoring those who struggle with addiction is his favorite part of the job.
"She has the courage to talk about the struggles and challenges that she went through for 26 years before reaching sobriety. I am inspired by her courage everyday and I've seen that courage make a difference here in North Dakota and at a national level," the Governor added.
For more information on resources to help with addiction and mental health needs, visit www.helpishere.nd.gov.