Kathryn Burgum at WiL Expo

North Dakota's First Lady Kathryn Burgum shares her addiction and recovery story at the Women in Leadership Expo 

 Maddie Davis | Williston Herald

North Dakota's First Lady Kathryn Burgum hosted the sixth annual Recovery Reinvented on Thursday in Grand Forks, an event focused on reinventing recovery through eliminating the stigma of the disease of addiction. Last week, Burgum came to Williston to speak at the Women in Leadership (WiL) Expo hosted by the Williston Chamber of Commerce and shared her personal addiction and recovery story with the attendees. 

The Chamber's WiL Expo focused on mental health and wellbeing, professional development and leadership skills for women. The two-day event boasted a mental health first aid and a keynote address by Burgum.



Tags

Load comments