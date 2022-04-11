Some people face obstacles that make it hard to live at home due to changes in health or abilities. A home and yard that met the needs of a young family may not meet an older person’s changing needs. A health issue may require specialized equipment or a nurse or other trained caregiver to assist with medical tasks.
The North Dakota Department of Human Services is holding two webinars in April, available online or by phone, to raise awareness about services that can help older adults and adults with physical disabilities overcome these obstacles and live independently.
On April 14, a department expert will share information, noon – 12:30 p.m. CT, about Extended Personal Care and Nurse Education services that can assist people who need a higher level of care with a medical component. These services involve medical-related tasks provided in the home by a licensed nurse or a caregiver who is trained and monitored by a nurse and who follows the nursing care plan. These services are available for individuals participating in the Medicaid waiver for home and community-based services or North Dakota’s Service Payments for the Elderly and Disabled program.
The April 28 webinar will focus on services that offer help with more strenuous chores, environmental modifications and specialized equipment and supplies. Presenters will describe the services, how they are funded and general eligibility requirements. Services must be authorized by department case managers or program managers and must support independent living. Examples include help with snow removal and deep cleaning, one-time professional services to address hoarding situations or pest control needs impacting health and safety, installation of wheelchair ramps, stair lifts, and other needed home modifications, assistive technology, and more.
People can join the webinar by phone at 701-328-0950, Conference ID 676 451 010#. Details about joining online via mobile device or computer can be found in flyers posted online at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/.
“Our goal is to make it possible for adults with physical disabilities who want to live at home in their communities to do that. We accomplish that by connecting people to available services and support. We encourage people to learn more about in-home services and support options before there is a crisis, and that is why we are holding informational webinars each month through July,” said DHS Adult and Aging Services Division Director Nancy Nikolas Maier.
Details about other upcoming webinars, recordings of past webinars, and related information is available on the Adult and Aging Services Division’s webpage at www.nd.gov/dhs/services/adultsaging/.
The Adult and Aging Services Division works with partners to help older adults and adults with physical disabilities remain living in their homes and communities. It also acts to protect the health, safety, welfare and rights of long-term care residents and vulnerable adults living in the community.
To learn more and find services, contact North Dakota’s Aging and Disability Resource Link toll-free at 855-462-5465, 711 (TTY), email carechoice@nd.gov, or apply for services online at https://carechoice.nd.assistguide.net/.