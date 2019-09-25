North Dakota lawmakers begin examining marijuana legalization

BISMARCK — Any North Dakota lawmakers hoping for definitive answers on how legalized recreational marijuana could affect the state were met with largely noncommittal responses Wednesday, Sept. 25.
During the interim Judiciary Committee's opening round of discussion about marijuana legalization, a top law enforcement official hesitated to speculate on what might happen if voters approve the drug next year. A national adviser to state legislatures highlighted data shortcomings. And North Dakota's top medical marijuana regulator literally shrugged.
"There are states that we have seen have legalized marijuana now for close to seven years and they are still trying to digest their data," said Chief Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel. "We do not know what recreational marijuana will look like in North Dakota."
Lawmakers are required to study the implications of marijuana legalization and its effects on the state's economy, legal system, public health and other factors.
Eleven states and the District of Columbia have legalized recreational marijuana, and at least 15 states have either ballot measures pending or are rumored to be working on "adult use" bills in upcoming legislative sessions, said Karmen Hanson, program director for the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Wednesday's hearing came as legalization proponents push two ballot measures voters may consider next year. The chief backer of one of those campaigns sparred with Republican lawmakers over marijuana's alleged detriments.
"Has there been any scientific study on cannabis or marijuana ... to date that shows marijuana is harmless and safe?" Edinburg Republican Sen. Janne Myrdal asked David Owen, a Grand Forks resident who led a failed 2018 legalization campaign who's preparing for a 2020 run.
"There's no such thing as a substance that's harmless and safe, there are only varying degrees of risk and harm," Owen replied.
Owen has expressed cynicism about the committee's study and predicted the Republican-controlled Legislature wouldn't conduct a fair examination of the issue. During his testimony, Owen tried to relieve any fears about legalization and his group's revamped measure, which he said won't include a much-criticized mechanism from last year's proposal to scrub criminal records, among other changes.
While Owen is pursuing a change in state law, another group is seeking to amend the state constitution to allow adults to possess and grow a limited amount of marijuana for personal use. The proposal also calls on the Legislature to set rules to regulate commercial marijuana operations.
The constitutional amendment campaign's leader, Jody Vetter of Bismarck, also briefed lawmakers Wednesday.
The committee's chairman, Bismarck Republican Rep. Lawrence Klemin, said he doesn't expect the panel to produce bill drafts ahead of the 2021 session, but it will write a report on its findings.
Fargo Republican Rep. Shannon Roers Jones, who championed marijuana decriminalization efforts during this year's session, said lawmakers need to be prepared if voters legalize the drug. In 2017, the Legislature scrambled to rewrite the medical marijuana law voters approved.
"We need to look at all of the implications, things that are working in other states, things that are not working in other states," Roers Jones said.