Man dead in crash near Wahpeton
WAHPETON — One person was killed in a crash on a rural road about 3 miles south of Wahpeton on Wednesday night, Aug. 7, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at 7:25 p.m. when the Highway Patrol said a 44-year-old man was driving north on 182nd Avenue Southeast about a third of a mile south of 84th Street Southeast.
The man’s car left the road, went into the ditch and rolled, coming to a stop on its roof in a cornfield.
The man was thrown out of the car during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Fargo man sentenced to 35 years for murder in death of 6-month-old
STANLEY— A 24-year-old Fargo man who pleaded guilty to a murder charge in the November 2018 death of his girlfriend’s 6-month-old son received a 35-year sentence Thursday, Aug. 8, in Mountrail County District Court.
Cody Allen Faltersack will serve more than 23 years in prison and has been ordered to pay for funeral and medical expenses resulting from the infant’s death. The court also issued a no-contact order forbidding Faltersack from contacting the victim’s mother or her children.
Faltersack pleaded guilty to Class AA felony murder on May 30.
He was originally charged with Class B felony manslaughter in connection to the baby’s death, but the charge was elevated to murder in January.
According to court documents, Faltersack was home alone with the baby and playing video games on Nov. 16. When the baby woke up, Faltersack told police he bounced the baby “harder than he should” and then dropped the baby on its head when setting him on a bed.
When the baby stiffened and stopped breathing, Faltersack attempted to revive him by giving breaths and chest compressions and called emergency services requesting help. The baby was taken by ambulance to Trinity Hospital in Minot and later died of brain trauma.
Bismarck medical marijuana dispensary to open Tuesday
BISMARCK — Bismarck’s medical marijuana dispensary is slated to open Tuesday, Aug. 13, according to the state Department of Health, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
The dispensary, called Harvest of Bismarck, is at 1207 Memorial Highway. It will be the fourth medical marijuana dispensary to open in North Dakota.
Qualifying patients and designated caregivers are required to show their state registration identification cards upon entering the dispensary. The Health Department estimates more than 900 cards have been issued to date.
The Williston dispensary opened last month. Before that, dispensaries opened in Grand Forks and Fargo. Dispensaries also are planned in Jamestown, Devils Lake, Minot and Dickinson. The Jamestown and Devils Lake facilities are expected to be the next to open.
North Dakota voters approved medical marijuana in November 2016. The Health Department has been working on the system since lawmakers first crafted rules for the drug in early 2017.
The state expects as many as 4,000 residents will legally be using the drug by summer 2021.
That’s based on the experience in Delaware, which North Dakota officials have cited as a model.
For more information on the state’s medical marijuana program and dispensary locations, visit www.ndhealth.gov/mm.