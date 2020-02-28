The North Dakota Department of Health announced Friday, Feb. 28, that it was carefully monitoring travelers from China in North Dakota daily and planning for a possible spread of COVID-19.
Currently, nine individuals are being monitored and zero cases of COVID-19 have been reported in North Dakota. The term “monitoring” means the individual has a travel history from China but does not currently have any symptoms.
As of Friday, there were more than 80,000 cases worldwide, including more than 2,700 deaths. There are 15 cases and no deaths to date in the United States. The CDC expects cases to continue to be confirmed in the upcoming days and weeks but wants everyone to take action to help prevent the spread of the virus.
On February 26, the CDC confirmed the first instance of community spread of COVID-19 in California. An individual tested positive for COVID-19 but did not have a history of travel or exposure to a confirmed case of COVID-19. The CDC expects cases to continue to be confirmed in the upcoming days and weeks but wants everyone to take action to help prevent the spread of the virus.
North Dakotans should prepare for situations common during a pandemic such as school and business closures, avoiding large crowds, and the need to stay at home when you’ve been exposed to a family member who has been sick.
The NDDoH recommends the following steps:
Monitoring the CDC travel website for recommendations and guidelines
If you have traveled to affected countries, watch for symptoms of a respiratory illness for 14 days after returning
If you develop symptoms:
Call your health care provider immediately and tell them about your travel
Avoid contact with other people
Follow the directions of your provider and public health officials
Because this situation is changing rapidly, people who are planning international travel need to check the CDC travel website frequently to make sure they are getting the latest information. The CDC has issued a Level 3 travel warning for China and South Korea. This means that people should avoid nonessential travel to these areas. Level 2 alerts have been issued for Iran, Italy and Japan. This means people who are at increased risk for severe illness such as those with underlying health conditions or older in age should avoid all nonessential travel to these countries. A level 1 watch has been issued for Hong Kong. This means that people should follow routine precautions while traveling to this country.
Symptoms of the COVID-19 in people who have been exposed can include fever, cough and shortness of breath. The symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure. Reported illnesses have ranged from people with little to no symptoms to people being severely ill and dying.
For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus , follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.