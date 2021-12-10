BISMARCK — The North Dakota Department of Human Services announced that it will be hosting webinars beginning this month to spotlight services it funds that give adults with physical disabilities and older adults options beyond nursing home care.
The first webinar is scheduled for Nov. 24, from 12 to 12:30 p.m. CST, and will focus on community supports and residential habilitation services that can include training to help people develop self-help and adaptive skills, as well as up to 24-hour daily support in qualifying individuals’ home.
Community entities that work with adults with physical disabilities who need support to live in the community are encouraged to participate online or by conference call. Individuals who could benefit from services and their family members are also welcome to join the webinar.
Approved during the 2019 legislative session, residential habilitation and community support are all-inclusive programs, meaning care is coordinated and includes a wide range of service options to meet individual needs. Services may include care coordination, homemaker services, meal preparation, personal care services such as dressing and bathing, medication management, supervision, transportation, help developing social skills and community connections and more.
Community entities must be enrolled as an agency qualified service provider (QSP) and complete required training to be paid to provide these in-home and community-based services.
The Aging and Adult Services Division works with partners to help older adults and adults with physical disabilities remain living in their own homes and communities. The division also acts to protect the health, safety, welfare, and rights of residents of long-term care settings and vulnerable adults living in the community.