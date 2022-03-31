The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control have green-lighted a second booster shot, or fourth dose, of COVID-19 vaccinations for Americans who are older than 50 or who are immunocompromised.
The announcement precedes an FDA meeting planned for April 6 to discuss the science, options, and long-term plan for COVID-19 vaccines in the United States, and comes amid the rise of a more transmissible Omicron variant, BA2. While that strain has become dominant in many places in the nation, it is not yet the dominant strain in North Dakota based on the most recent sequencing information, according to the North Dakota Department of Health. BA2 represented just 4.6 percent of specimens sequenced last week in the state.
Data suggests BA2 is more transmissible than BA1, but not more severe.
State health department officials have put out a statement about the second booster shots, suggesting individuals consider their age and health status in deciding whether to get another booster dose. It doesn’t hurt to also talk to your doctor about this decision as well.
“COVID_19 vaccines continue to be safe and are effective at preventing hospitalization and death,” North Dakota Department of Health Immunization Director Molly Howell said in a media release. “Real-world data from Israel shows that an additional booster dose is safe and life-saving. Mortality due to the Omicron variant in this data set was significantly lower — a 78 percent reduction — in those age 60 and older in Israel who received an additional booster does.”
The two studies Howell mentioned from Israel are available online at https://tinyurl.com/29ujcz5y and https://tinyurl.com/mr3a45bw.
Some folks may be wondering if they should wait to get the second booster dose in the fall. The pandemic appears to be in a lull at the moment, and antibodies do wane over time.
But it’s difficult to predict when the next COVID-19 peak is going to occur. By the time it shows up in publicly accessible data points, a new variant may already be circulating widely. Boosters also take some time to reach full potential.
The additional booster doses will be available to those who took their first booster shot more than four months ago. They won’t likely be available to the public until next week, however, starting April 4 at the earliest.
Those who have had COVID-19 in the past 90 days may consider delaying an additional booster dose.
The COVID-19 vaccine may be taken at the same time as vaccines for other diseases such as influenza and shingles. Co-infection with COVID and flu resulted in more severe illness for hospitalized patients, according to a study published in the Lancet, online at https://tinyurl.com/bddkbmfn.
North Dakota has been one of the nation’s most vaccine hesitant states.
About 54 percent of eligible adults have received their first booster dose, according to state data.
“North Dakotans who haven’t yet received their first booster dose are highly encouraged to do so,” Howell said. “Booster doses add a strong layer of protection against severe COVID-19 outcomes, including hospitalization and death. Vaccine effectiveness is much higher after the third dose than after the second.”
The government has opened a new website, https://www.covid.gov, which has current transmission levels and. Current CDC guidelines, as well as vaccine and testing treat locations, free antigen tests, and so on. The site gives specific recommendations for each county in the nation.
North Daktoa’s vaccine locater, meanwhile, is online at https://tinyurl.com/2p827n94. Individuals may also call the Department of Health’s public health hotline at 866-207-2880 with COVID-19 questions and fore assistance in scheduling a vaccine appointment.