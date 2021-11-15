November marks Diabetes Awareness Month and Nov. 14 was World Diabetes Day. The North Dakota Diabetes Prevention and Control Program (NDDPCP) at the NDDoH is partnering with health systems, pharmacies and community-based organizations across the state to increase awareness and action around prediabetes and diabetes care.
“In North Dakota, almost 10% of adults are currently living with diabetes, and many more have at least one risk factor that increases their likelihood of developing the disease; including obesity (71%), high blood pressure (30%), or gestational diabetes/diabetes in pregnancy (9%),” said Brianna Monahan M.S., RDN, LRD and NDDPCP Coordinator at the NDDoH.
Assessing individual risk for Type 2 diabetes takes less than one minute and can be done by using a 7-question risk test developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The best way to address the growing burden of diabetes is through prevention and increasing access to care,” said Monahan.
The National Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) is available across North Dakota to help individuals reduce their risk of the disease through lifestyle change.
For those already living with diabetes, Diabetes Self-Management and Support (DSMES) services can help improve quality of life by increasing an individual’s knowledge of and confidence in managing their condition.