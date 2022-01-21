Americans can now order up to four free rapid COVID-19 tests per household for free, and insurers have been told they must cover up to eight free COVID-19 testing kits per household.
North Dakota is also planning to purchase between 500,000 to 1 million of the rapid antigen tests to distribute statewide. Those are not expected to arrive until mid-February.
The Williston Herald visited with NDDoH Disease Control and Forensic Pathology Section Chief Kirby Kruger about the rapid tests and how to use the results to make informed decisions.
North Dakota has set up a website summarizing its guidance for using the rapid antigens tests at home. It is online at https://www.health.nd.gov/home-testing-or-self-testing-guidance.
The page includes a link to the federal government’s page where individuals may place orders for the free at-home test kits, which is at covidtests.gov. Use only tests authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and follow the instructions supplied with the test kit carefully.
Kruger said the tests, when used as directed., are a great tool for people to monitor their status and help take pressure off the state’s health care system.
COVID-19 cases in North Dakota have continued to rise amid the spread of the Omicron variant, and a total of 166 people are now hospitalized, 21 of them in an ICU bed. The state has just 18 ICU beds remaining at this time, according to reports available at the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.
“Our health care system is stressed, and there’s two aspects to that,” Kruger said. “One of them is the patient load, you know, the people coming in, but the other aspect of it is the impact on the employees.”
With so many beds being taken up by COVID, that leaves less space for other health care needs, whether heart attacks, accident victims, flu or other illnesses and emergencies.
Kruger said the rapid antigen tests are proving to be highly accurate, particularly when it comes to positive results, though there can be some caveats with a negative test.
“One of the things that we really want to emphasize is, you know, if you are a close contact or you are symptomatic, you may want to consider testing yourself again at home in a couple of days,” Kruger said. “It may be just too early in your infection (for the test to show a positive result.)”
The ability to test at home and monitor your own status helps people make informed choices to protect those who may be vulnerable to serious illness if infected by COVID-19.
CDC guidelines currently recommend that people who have symptoms or a positive COVID-19 test should stay home and isolate for at least five days and wear a mask while around others for five more days after that.
A negative test on a rapid antigen home test kit may mean that you have a lower risk of transmitting disease to others, assuming you followed all instructions carefully, but it does not rule out a COVID-19 infection.
One thing that can affect the results is that it may have been too early in your infection for the test to show a positive. If the sample was not collected correctly, that, too, can affect the results.
It is recommended to test again one to two days later, and, if you have been a close contact with someone who had COVID-19 or you have symptoms, be cautious around others in the meantime. Wear a mask, and stay 6 feet away from others.
Kruger said the Health Department is not able to validate results from home testing kits. Those who need that should seek it from their health care provider, or from a state or local public health testing site.
The results from the home test kit also do not need to be reported to the North Dakota Department of Health. If you have more questions, the COVID-19 hotline is 1-866-207-2880.