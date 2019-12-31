The experiences of friends convinced Leonard “Sonny” Hoburka that a needed hip replacement wasn’t going to be any walk in the park. At least, not any time soon.
However, thanks to a muscle-sparing procedure that is now available in northwestern North Dakota from McKenzie County Healthcare surgeon Dr. Ravindra Joshi, Hoburka found himself able to go shopping in Minot a mere three days after his surgery.
In fact, Hoburka’s recovery was so pain free, that he showed up in the emergency room the next day, concerned because there just wasn’t any pain. This was certainly nothing like what he’d been led to believe would be normal by friends who’d been through a more traditional hip replacement procedure.
“I just want to make sure you didn’t cut a nerve or something like that because I have no pain,” Joshi recalls the patient telling him.
But Hoburka’s experience wasa normal for this relatively newer procedure, Joshi said. Stories like that one make him glad he’s practicing in the Oil Patch, where such advanced techniques and services have not always been commonly available.
“There are so many things that are done elsewhere that are not done regularly here,” Joshi said. “This is one of them.”
Joshi is originally from India. He trained to be a doctor first in Bombay, then did his residency in London. After that, he pursued a masters of surgery in Liverpool, then came to America, where he completed 20 months of specialty training in total joint replacement in New York, with a world-renowned surgeon.
In addition to the muscle-sparing hip replacement procedure he performed for Hoburka, Joshi is also skilled in reverse shoulder replacements and minimally invasive carpal tunnel treatment, as well as many other orthopedic surgeries.
Joshi is already working with McKenzie County Healthcare and other facilities to bring about a program that reaches from Watford City to Stanley, Tioga and Williston, to bring advanced surgical techniques to the Oil Patch for surgeries they otherwise would only be available at larger hospitals in places like Fargo and beyond.
“All the technology is advancing,” Joshi told the Williston Herald about the techniques he’s using. “You have to go through quite a learning process.”
In addition to the all the medical training for the new procedure, there is also quite a bit of technology involved.
In a traditional total hip replacement, surgeons typically approach the joint either from behind (posterior) or from the side.
It’s easier to expose the joint and thigh bone or femur from those angles, but it’s also cutting through a lot of muscle. That’s why the traditional approach takes so much more time to heal and is so much more painful. The old style also makes the hip joint much more prone to dislocation in the future. The muscles around the joint have been substantially and forevermore weakened by the procedure.
Approaching the joint from the front or anterior position doesn’t involve cutting muscles. It is much less painful, and doesn’t take as much recovery time. It’s also less prone to dislocation in the future.
“The only thing there is, it is difficult to expose the thigh bone,” Joshi explained. “There are special techniques to do that. It is a major learning curve, even for surgeons who have already been trained.”
Joshi went for multiple training programs that included practice on cadavers. He also had a mentor to help him learn the more advanced technique.
Precision equipment is also used for anterior surgeries, to position patients just so for the procedure. A joint navigation system, meanwhile, helps the surgeon determine the exact position of the new joint, so that after surgery the leg and hip will be both the correct length and in the proper alignment.
The navigational system gives Joshi eight options to choose from. That helps him eliminate any repetition, while also improving the overall precision of the procedure’s outcome.
Since the procedure is dramatically less painful, it also doesn’t require as many narcotics, which is a plus given the opioid epidemic the nation is already facing.
Hoburka said he did not need to take any opioid painkillers after the surgery. At all.
“Before the surgery it was like I had a jackknife stuck in my hip,” he said. “The pain was horrendous every day, all day long. Any movement, and it would spike very badly. Now I feel like a 20-year-old. I never felt like this on that side at all. I’ve got my hips back, and I’m able to be way active again.”