Trinity Community Clinic–Western Dakota announced it has a received new CT scanner, helping the facility to provide the latest imaging technology to Williston area patients.
Clinic Director Tessah Richardson said the new Incisive 128-slice CT scanner offers the most recent advances in lower radiation dose imaging, along with features that boost speed, image acquisition, and diagnostic confidence.
“The Philips CT has several advantages for our patients such as improved image quality, reduced radiation doses, and decreased scan times,” she said. “Scheduling will be more convenient as we’ll be able to make appointments more quickly. It will also give us the opportunity to expand services to meet our patients’ needs.”
Jim Coffin, director of imaging services for Trinity Health, said that with the new CT scanner, providers at Western Dakota will be able to offer a continuity of care for patients who can come to the clinic, have the procedure performed by clinic staff, and then have the results read and interpreted by Trinity Health radiologists.
“In body imaging, CT scanners have become the backbone of radiology departments because of the speed, accuracy, and ability to utilize an ongoing technology that continues to improve,” he noted.
Coffin added that the scanner will give Western Dakota the ability to provide the same advanced low-cost health screenings as those available at Trinity’s Advanced Imaging Center in Minot. The MyChoice Health Checks are interpreted by board-certified specialists and can be a lifesaver.
“We’ll be able to offer patients in the Williston region lung screening, calcium scoring, coronary artery evaluation, and more, just like we do in Minot,” he said.
The MyChoice Health Checks include screenings for abdominal aneurysm, stroke, cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and peripheral artery disease.
“Trinity Health is very proud and committed to continue investing in our Western Dakota clinic,” Coffin added. “We’ve been a part of the community for decades and will continue to be so.”