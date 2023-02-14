Injuries that take place on the farm can be unique, requiring immediate care before help can arrive.
“If a traumatic injury occurs on the farm, such as an amputation or burn, are you prepared with the right tools and training to mitigate the situation before help arrives?” asks Katelyn Landeis, North Dakota State University Extension agent in Grand Forks County. “Depending on where the injury occurs, on your farm or in the field, you may have to wait until help arrives. A farm first-aid kit can provide tools to help an injured victim while waiting for help to arrive.”
Landeis teamed up with NDSU Extension farm and ranch safety coordinator Angie Johnson to develop a pilot program for farmers, their families and employees to build a farm first-aid kit and practice using items found in the kit. The session will take place during the International Crop Expo on Feb. 22 at 9:40 a.m. in Ballroom 5 of the Alerus Center in Grand Forks.
“This is an exciting program that empowers farmers to take ownership of having a farm first-aid kit,” says Johnson. “By crafting your own kit, you will know firsthand what resources you have to respond to an injury, as well as the education and confidence to use items found in the kit to potentially save someone’s life.”
The workshop includes several sessions led by NDSU Extension and area healthcare providers. Topics covered include:
How to use a tourniquet to stop the bleed – Sanford Health
Handling amputated body parts – NDSU Extension
Treating burns on the farm – Altru Health Systems
Slips, trips, and falls; how to use a splint – Altru Health Systems
At the completion of this program, participants will receive a complete farm first-aid kit that can be placed in the tractor or farm shop – a location everyone knows, so they can find the kit in a time of need.
“We hope this session will not only help participants feel more comfortable knowing what is in their kit and how to use it, but also to help them feel empowered to communicate kit contents, location and use with others on their operation,” says Landeis.
Grand Forks County Farm Bureau is actively involved with this pilot program, providing their time and financial support for farmers to make farm first aid kits.
“Grand Forks County Farm Bureau has been a great sponsor of this program, as they provided the financial support to develop 50 total farm first-aid kits to be built during this workshop,” says Landeis. “They see the value of working together with farmers on education and awareness not only about what is in a first aid kit, but also how to use those items to respond to a traumatic injury on the farm.”
Each family has the opportunity to build one kit to take home for their operation.