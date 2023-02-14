Farm first aid
Injuries that take place on the farm can be unique, requiring immediate care before help can arrive.

“If a traumatic injury occurs on the farm, such as an amputation or burn, are you prepared with the right tools and training to mitigate the situation before help arrives?” asks Katelyn Landeis, North Dakota State University Extension agent in Grand Forks County. “Depending on where the injury occurs, on your farm or in the field, you may have to wait until help arrives. A farm first-aid kit can provide tools to help an injured victim while waiting for help to arrive.”



