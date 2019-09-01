FARGO — The number of West Nile virus cases reported in North Dakota so far in 2019 is drastically lower than the number reported at this same point last year, according to current counts provided by state public health officials.
As of Aug. 30, only six cases have been reported across the state — a drop from 74 cases around the same time last year. But officials with the North Dakota Department of Health say it's common to see numbers make sharp rises or falls each year.
Cass County Vector Control Director Ben Prather said the reason for the lower number could be because of a cooler summer.
"We had a wet kind of start of the season, and with kind of a mild August, we didn't really see the ideal conditions," he said. "However, we're not out of the woods yet."
The six cases reported so far in 2019 are spread across six counties: Grand Forks, Traill, McHenry, Burleigh, Mercer and Golden Valley.