On Jan. 1, 2023, North Dakota Health and Human Services’ Medicaid program extended health care coverage for eligible pregnant and new mothers from 60 days to 12 months after pregnancy to help improve maternal and child health outcomes and overall well-being.

The 12-months of continuous coverage will provide qualifying individuals access to checkups after birth, behavioral health services and preventive care like mammograms and cervical screenings. The extended coverage also covers dental care, vision and hearing screenings, chiropractic care and other vital health care services.



