The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) announced it has successfully completed a review process to maintain national accreditation status through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB). The nonprofit PHAB works to advance and transform public health practice by championing performance improvement, strong infrastructure and innovation. In maintaining its accreditation status for another five years, the NDDoH has demonstrated that it meets PHAB’s quality standards and measures and has the capacity to continue to evolve, improve and advance - becoming increasingly effective at improving the health of the residents of North Dakota.

PHAB’s accreditation program, which receives support from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF), sets standards upon which the nation’s governmental public health departments base their continuous improvement, quality of service and performance.



