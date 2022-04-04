The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDoH) is pleased to support National Public Health Week, running April 4-10, as a thank you to local public health providers across the state. This year’s National Public Health Week theme is “Public Health is Where You Are.”
“In our state, access to health care is a major hurdle in rural areas,” said Dr. Nizar Wehbi, North Dakota State Health Officer. “Local Public Health Units are critical in bridging that gap and making health care and related services more accessible to all North Dakotans. We express our deepest gratitude to our local public health partners for everything they do to keep our state healthy.”
There are 28 Local Public Health Units in North Dakota, operating 52 offices in 50 counties statewide.
According to the American Public Health Association, there is a significant difference in health status, such as obesity, poor mental health, and drug use, among people living in rural areas compared with people living in urban areas, and this variance increases because rural residents are often more likely to face social determinants that negatively impact health, such as poverty, transportation barriers and lack of economic opportunity.
Public health professionals help communities prevent, prepare for, withstand, and recover from the impact of a full range of health threats, including disease outbreaks such as the COVID-19 pandemic, measles, natural disasters and disasters caused by human activity. Public health action—together with scientific and technological advances—has played a major role in reducing and, in some cases, eliminating the spread of infectious disease, and in establishing today’s disease surveillance and control systems.