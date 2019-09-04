National outbreak of vaping-linked illness reaches region

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Health officials across the Midwest and the nation are on alert to more evidence of what federal and state officials are calling an outbreak of a lung illness possibly linked to vaping.
North Dakota officials on Wednesday, Sept. 4, said they received a report of someone falling sick with breathing issues, potentially in connection with vaping. They’re asking health care workers to be on the lookout for more cases.
The North Dakota case the latest in a raft of reports from 25 states, including Minnesota, that have reported more than 200 potential cases of severe respiratory illness possibly linked to the use of e-cigarettes. South Dakota has issued updates about the matter to its health care providers, but has yet to report a case in the state.
“As people call in with these reports, we will continue to gather data in an effort to find answers and linkages,” said Dr. Tracy Miller, state epidemiologist with the North Dakota Department of Health, in a Wednesday news release. “We’re working closely with the CDC on the national outbreak.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says its investigation into the string of incidents is ongoing. The CDC announced the first death related to the outbreak, in Illinois, on Aug. 23. By last week, 215 possible cases had been reported from 25 states, with more under investigation, the CDC said.
“We were deeply saddened last week to learn of the death of an adult in Illinois who had been hospitalized with a severe respiratory illness following the use of an e-cigarette product,” said CDC Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield and Acting Food and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Ned Sharpless on Friday. “We are working closely with state and local health officials to investigate these incidents as quickly as possible, and we are committed to taking appropriate actions as a clearer picture of the facts emerges.”
The CDC said it is trying to gain a more comprehensive picture of all the incidents, including what devices were used, where they were bought and what substances were inhaled. It has tested 80 samples so far.
The American Vaping Association, a nonprofit lobbying organization supported by the vaping industry, said “street vapes” containing THC and other illegal drugs were responsible for the illnesses, including the Illinois death — not nicotine vaping products.
“It is incredibly irresponsible for media outlets and health authorities to continue to focus on vaping products generally when we know that tainted, black market THC products remain on the streets,” said Gregory Conley, president of the AVA in an Aug. 23 statement.
The CDC said in “many cases,” patients acknowledged recent use of e-cigarettes containing THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. But health officials also reported use of nicotine-based products in the illness cases linked to vaping.
What to look for
Reported symptoms of the potentially vaping-linked illness include cough, fatigue, dizziness, fever, headache, vomiting and diarrhea, chest pain, and shortness of breath, say the CDC and health departments in North Dakota and Minnesota, with some patients requiring intensive care. Some patients who were administered antibiotics didn’t have a “positive response,” the North Dakota Department of Health Department said.
The CDC recommends all e-cigarette users who experience these symptoms to avoid e-cigarettes and other vaping products and should seek prompt medical attention. Health care providers are asked to be on the lookout for symptoms and histories similar to the reported cases, consider consulting a pulmonologist and refer potential cases to state health officials.
“The current cluster of pulmonary-related illnesses linked to vaping in multiple states is alarming and deeply concerning,” said the American Lung Association Chief Medical Officer Dr. Albert Rizzo in an Aug. 23 statement. He noted the U.S. surgeon general had called youth use of e-cigarette an epidemic and the association has raised the alarm about e-cigarettes and their use for a decade.