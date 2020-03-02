6 myths about colic

1. My baby is in pain
Truth: According to Barbara Prudhomme White, Ph.D., an assistant professor of health and human services at the University of New Hampshire, colicky babies experience no greater increase in the levels of the stress hormone cortisol than those without colic. Any grimacing or other faces that appear like pain are probably not.
2. Babies will grow out of it
Truth: Although many children outgrow colic by the time they’re six months old, that’s not the case for everyone. If colic is resulting from tight clothing, allergy, intolerance, gas, or some other small discomfort, it will not magically resolve by a certain time.
3. Manipulative therapies help relieve colic
Truth: Physical therapies like chiropractic manipulation, acupuncture or massage do not demonstrate consistent positive results for colicky babies, according to American Family Physician.
4. Dietary changes won’t help
Fact: There is some evidence that breastfeeding mothers who change to low-allergen diets have babies with significantly less colic.
Switching to hydrolyzed infant formulas also may help reduce colic episodes. Standard formulas can be restarted between three and six months of age.
5. Myth: Colic can’t be controlled.
Fact: A study by Bradley Thach, M.D., a professor of pediatrics at the Washington University School of Medicine, found that wrapping colicky infants snugly in a blanket (swaddling) may soothe them. Other doctors suggest the five-S method. This includes side/stomach positioning, shushing, swinging, and giving the baby something to suck on.
6. Myth: Medications can help.
Truth: Do not try an over-the-counter product or something like gripe water without consulting with a pediatrician. Some solutions do not have any demonstrated effectiveness and may cause harm.
Understanding colic and learning to disseminate fact from fiction can help parents and their babies get through this potentially difficult time in their lives.