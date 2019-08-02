Williams County announced Friday, Aug. 2, that in preliminary, in-house tests this week, a mosquito sample collected in Grenora tested positive for West Nile Virus.
Vector Control will continue to test samples and monitor the situation. The Centers for Disease Control website provides information about symptoms and prevention of West Nile Virus https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/symptoms/index.html.
Williston Vector Control will conduct aerial and ground adulticide treatments the week of Friday, Aug. 2 through Friday, Aug. 9 as needed, depending on trap counts, in the areas of Williston, Carolville, Grenora, and Ray. All aerial applications depend on favorable weather conditions and usually occur between an hour before sunset to an hour after sunset.
The announcement also reminded residents that they can avoid mosquito bites by wearing long sleeve shirts and pants, using a mosquito repellent such as DEET or oil of lemon eucalyptus, and limiting time spent outdoors during dusk hours. Citizens can help prevent mosquito repopulation by eliminating standing water on their property.