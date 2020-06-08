Migraine sufferers are adept at recognizing when migraines begin to form. Many people only find relief after spending several hours lying down in pitch-black rooms.
Calling a migraine a headache is somewhat misleading, as migraines produce an assortment of symptoms and may not feature pain at all.
The Mayo Clinic says sinus headaches, which occur with sinus infections or symptoms like congestion and facial pressure, sometimes are mistaken for migraines.
But migraines often are much more menacing than sinus headaches.
Migraines stand alone because they are often intense and severe and have other symptoms in addition to head pain, states Healthline. Symptoms associated with migraines include:
• pain behind one eye or ear
• temple pain
• seeing spots or flashing lights
• nausea
• sensitivity to light and/or sound
• temporary vision loss
• vomiting
Changes in brain activity can affect blood flow in the brain and surrounding tissues that contribute to migraine symptoms. That’s what makes migraines more than just severe head pain. Penn Medicine states that migraines occur in four different phases.
1. Prodome phase: This pre-headache phase includes painless symptoms that can occur days or hours before the migraine. Mood swings, stiffness in the neck and food cravings are some of these symptoms.
2. Aura phase: Auras are sensory disturbances that occur before or during a migraine. Auras can affect vision, hearing, touch, or speech.
3. Headache phase: If pain appears, sufferers are in the headache phase. Pain may range from mild to debilitating. It’s important to note people can have a migraine without head pain.
The American Migraine Foundation notes that silent or acephalgic migraine is a type of migraine that can be very alarming. During these types of migraines, one experiences dizzying aura and other visual disturbances and nausea, but no head pain.
4. Postdromal phase: This is when the migraine pain has subsided. People may feel tired and unwell during this phase.
Migraines generally have triggers. Finding the cause can help sufferers avoid these triggers and tame the severity or frequency of migraines. Allergies, hormonal changes, family history, changes in weather, certain aromas, and lack of sleep can contribute to migraines.
