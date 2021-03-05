The latest estimates suggest that more than 47 millions American adults — 19% of the population — are experiencing a mental illness.
The proportion in North Dakota is almost exactly the same: 19.13% or 108,000 people, according to the nonprofit Mental Health America.
North Dakota matches the national percentage on another troubling data point — the number of adults who weren’t able to get treatment for their mental illness. That number nationwide is 23.6%, and it hasn’t fallen since 2011. In North Dakota, the percentage is 23.3%
While the MHA study doesn’t offer county-level detail, the situation in Williams County, particularly in Williston, is no rosier. In an online health care survey in January 2020, 79 percent of respondents said access to behavioral or mental health services in Williston was poor.
That tracks with the responses recorded by CHI in Community Health Needs Assessments done in both 2016 and 2019, where access to mental health services was among the highest needs.
Access to care
One of the issues highlighted in the Williston study, which was commissioned in 2019 and released in September, is the lack of in-patient options for behavioral health.
It’s more than just that, though.
“Everyone is quick to jump to the in-patient services of behavioral health,” was one comment from the Williston survey. “There remains a lack of services in all realms, particularly the initial diagnosis and service that happens prior to the inpatient. There is a missing level of service in Williston.”
There are a few crisis beds available in Williston, but they are not for everyone. Char Ferrell, the regional director of the Northwest Human Services Center, told the Williston Herald the beds are not appropriate for patients who are at risk of suicide, and they aren’t available on a walk-in basis.
The crisis facility, which is run by the North Dakota Association for the Disabled, is more designed for people who are unable to care for themselves at home and would be at risk of having to go outside the county for help.
Northwest Human Services Center does offer walk-in help for people. The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and people who need help can walk in and go through a screening process to see if they qualify for a full assessment.
If they don’t qualify — Northwest is aimed at people with the most severe and persistent mental illness — then the staff works to refer them to another provider. Sometimes that means setting up the appointment, Ferrell, said.
“We don’t want people to feel like we’re not serving them,” she said.
If the person does qualify, a team works up a treatment plan where multiple providers work with the client to address different problems. One focus is teaching people skills like emotional regulation and self-care so they can overcome specific problems.
Northwest staffers also work on getting people help where they’re most comfortable, because that has been shown to work better.
Mercy Hospital — now CHI St. Alexius Williston — had a 10-bed in-patient behavioral health unit, but that has been closed for several years. In the health care survey, CHI was asked about the future.
CHI has looked at the space.
“This area was ‘earmarked’ for a possible inpatient psychiatric unit,” the response from CHI read. “CHI would provide the services if we could get help in the building costs.”
In the survey, the hospital also explained what it had been able to offer.
“CHI recruited a Mental Health Nurse Practitioner in January 2017, and worked with Psychiatry Network to provide tele-psychiatry services in the clinic,” the response reads. “In the Spring of 2018, Trinity Health recruited the (nurse practitioner) and that individual is still providing services in the community. Psychiatry Network ceased services in late 2018 due to staffing issues, but still was able to assist us with our patients in the ER and our inpatients.”
The in-patient beds would mean that if someone was in a crisis they would have somewhere local to stay.
“When we are not able to manage the people in the crisis unit, we (wouldn’t) have to send them out of town,” Ferrell said of more in-patient beds.
And needing in-patient psychiatric care is a major reason patients are transferred from CHI in Williston.
In 2018 and 2019, for example, there were 1,575 transfers, and 415 — 26% — were for psychiatric patients.
Another big gap in service in the area is there are few dedicated behavioral health providers who can prescribe medication. There are a lot of primary care physicians and there are counselors, but few prescribing health care providers.
That is where much help is needed, though.
“There is such a gap in the middle area of not being severe,” Ferrell said.
That means there might be few options for someone having a serious problem.
It’s a problem Williams County has been trying to address. This week, the County Commission OK’d $1 million in grants for behavioral health programs, with the money coming from the 1% public safety sales tax.
There have been discussions between Williston, Williams County and CHI St. Alexius about reopening in-patient beds for behavioral health at the hospital, but it didn’t work out.
“At the core of it, the Williston County Commission, over the past few years, has always wanted to do something to increase access to behavioral health services,” Lindsey Harriman, communications and research analyst for Williams County, told the Williston Herald.
With the failure of the effort to re-open the in-patient unit, the discussion has been centered around what can be done. The public safety sales tax seemed like an opportunity.
“By resolution, the commissioners are able to say public safety includes behavioral health,” Harriman said.
In April, the county is going to announce the grants.
There is help out there for people in crisis, though. Each of the state’s eight human services regions is creating a mobile response system for people in crisis, including a place where people can be stabilised.
“Right now, we’re recruiting staff for crisis response,” Ferrell said.
The local number is 701-577-9111 or 800-231-7724.
Another service people can access if they need immediate help is 211. The state has a contract with the service. When people call, there is a phone assessment and if the 211 worker can resolve the problem, the call ends, and if not, the person is referred to a local provider.
“It’s not just for human service center clients, it’s for everybody,” Ferrell said. “It really is for anybody to utilize.”