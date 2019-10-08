A meeting to gather input on plans to amend the state’s Medicaid plan so that it can provide additional home and community-based behavioral health services for children and adults has been rescheduled for 5 p.m. Oct. 17.

The meeting will use an open house format. There won’t be a formal presentation. Individuals can come and go from the meeting at will.

Public comments will be taken during the meeting. They will also be taken online at www.nd.gov/1915i, for those unable to attend. Online comments will be accepted now through 5 p.m. Oct. 17.

Those needing accommodations to participate in the meeting may contact Bianca Bell at 701-328-8958 or call toll-free at 1-800-755-2719, 711(TTY) or email her at bhbell@nd.gov.

The Medicaid expansion was authorized by North Dakota lawmakers during the 2019 legislative session. By developing a Medicaid 1915(i) state plan amendment, North Dakota Medicaid will be able to pay for additional services to support people with mental health conditions, substance abuse disorders and brain injuries.

