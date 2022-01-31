McKenzie County Healthcare Systems' new CEO had planned on retiring in Salida, Colorado, but there was something about McKenzie County that talked him out of the idea.
Peter Edis was a Vice President at the Rockies Regional Medical Center, where he had been for about seven years. Prior to that, he was executive director of behavioral health services at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
“What really sold me on Watford City is the fact that people were nice,” he said. “Everything just fell into place. It’s one of those situations where I hadn’t necessarily planned on leaving, but everything fell into place and it just seemed the right time and the right place, so I went for it.”
Edis arrived in North Dakota on Dec. 31 at 2 a.m., and it was a chilly minus 24 degrees. It may have been a brutally cold reception weathewise, but Edis said he's still happy with his choice to move here.
“The weather might be cold,” Edis said, “but the people are so warm. It's a lovely, just a lovely community. It's just that people are very, very nice here, and my wife and I have enjoyed the month that we've been here.”
Edis has been meeting with board members and medical staff individually to get their ideas and input for the future of McKenzie County Healthcare.
“Some things have risen to the top,” he said.
Among these is a new phone script, which is ready to go live soon. And of course, getting OB Services online is also a big top-of-mind subject. McKenzie County Healthcare System has been taking steps to bring births back to the county.
The county averages about 250 babies each year, which Edis said, represents an awfully large number of people seeking services outside the county.
“We need to secure a blood supply and we need to secure OB providers,” he said. “And that is a little challenging, so I’l be working on that.”
Edis is also looking at recruitment for new providers as well.
“We’ve got some great providers here who have referred other providers, and there’s some opportunities there that I want to take advantage of,” he said.
The pandemic has presented many challenges over and above what is usual in the health care industry.
“There was a shortage of nurses before the pandemic,” Edis said. “Now our nurse workforce is being offered all kinds of money and bonuses to go elsewhere, to travel. The hourly rates are astronomical, and that’s a challenge for us, not only in losing staff, but you know, in bringing temporary staff in. And that is a direct result of the pandemic.”
Reimbursements, meanwhile, are down while expectations are up, which also poses challenges for smaller organizations like McKenzie County Healthcare.
“You want to keep the cost of services low enough that, you know, people can access those services, but you have to also consider the fact that we have to run a hospital,” he said. “We’ve got to staff it when costs are going up every day.”
There are some supply chain issues for certain COVID medications, in particular, the COVID pill that is specific for Omicron. It is still in very short supply.
“Because we are a small area, we do not get a significant supply of that medication,” he said. “So we are in constant contact you know with the state, and advocating for our hospital, for our community, to get those treatments.”
The scarcity of such treatments continues to make vaccination against COVID-19 an important step to help ease the strain on area hospital capacity. No particular educational campaign is planned for the McKenzie County community, Edis said, other than to encourage people to talk to their doctor about what is right for their health.
“The most effective way to educate the population (on that) is for their medical provider to educate them,” he said. “So that is really the approach that we are taking. If their trusted medical provider advises them, they’re more likely to receive that than if we’re running ads, and, you know, inundating them with information that they may not trust.”
Edis also said he would encourage people to check treatments being promoted online with their medical provider first, rather than simply taking things into their own hands.
“You need to trust your medical provider,’” he said. “You need to have a good relationship with your medical provider and rely on them. And, you know, if you don’t like the advice you’re getting from your medical provider, get a new one, but don’t take it into your own hands.”