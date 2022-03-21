Did you know, even though almost half of the calls to poison centers are about children, poisonings in teens and adults tend to be some of the more serious cases? That’s why your poison center has information for people of all ages, from infants to the elderly.
In recognition of National Poison Prevention Week, March 20-26, the 2022 National Poison Prevention Week campaign theme, “Poison Centers: Here for the ages” aims to raise awareness of the danger of poisons and appropriate resources that are available to North Dakotans. It is important to know what resources there are to protect you and your family in the event of poisoning.
From anywhere in the country, a person can dial 1-800-222-1222 and receive guidance from highly trained poison specialists who have the most current information regarding treatment recommendations. Factors that may affect the severity of a poison exposure are age, weight, medical history and the amount of substance involved.
Many poisonings are preventable with safe use, storage and disposal of products and medications. Poison specialists offer immediate expert advice on poison exposures such as household products and chemicals, medications, cosmetics and personal care items, bites and stings, mushrooms and plants, and fumes and gases. On average, 90% of poisonings in America each year occur at home and more than 70% of people who call the Poison Help phone number receive the help and guidance they need right where they are—saving the cost of a trip to a doctor or hospital.
Everyone is encouraged to add Poison Help to their important phone number directory or save it in their phone’s contact list. The number for Poison Help is 1-800-222-1222.