A mammogram is a very important part of a woman’s yearly health routine. The earlier breast cancer is found and diagnosed, the better chance for successful treatment. Consistency with yearly screening mammography exams, in conjunction with monthly self-breast exams, can save your life. All it takes is 15 to 30 minutes one day a year. You’re worth it!
Who should have a mammogram?
Women should have a baseline mammogram between 35 to 40 years of age.
Women should be having yearly mammograms at 40 years and older, according to the American College of Radiology (ACR).
Women with a first degree relative—mother, sister, father, or brother. They should begin their mammogram 10 years younger than when their relative was diagnosed.
According to the American College of Radiology, one in eight women will develop breast cancer over their lifespan. Breast cancer can be found at any age and any stage of life. Typically, in younger, pre-menopausal women, breast cancers are more aggressive due to the presence of hormones (estrogen). Many cancers are hormone receptive, meaning they will grow faster in the presence of those hormones.
Mammography has changed over the course of several years, while the main building blocks of what make it so effective have remained the same. 3D mammogram technology, which Trinity Health implemented in 2016, is proven more effective in detecting breast cancer. Breast cancer has been found at very early stages, and cancers also have been found that were previously not visible on the standard 2D imaging.
If you have been waiting for the “right time” or find yourself saying “I’m too busy right now,” please make the time. Take the moment for yourself and make it an annual priority. Getting a mammogram can set an example for your family, friends, and community. Also, patients who put their mammograms on hold due to COVID-19 should take the time to make that appointment. Staff at Trinity Health are ready to see you, safely and quickly.
Make the time to prioritize YOU now so you can have more tomorrows. Call today to schedule a mammogram. Remember: You’re worth it!