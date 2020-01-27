There are more than 5,000 of the trendy Mamava lactation spaces in the nation. Now one of those locations is in Williston.
The Williston Parks and Recreation District has installed what it believes to be the first Mamava suite in northwestern North Dakota at the Williston ARC.
The Williston ARC’s new Mamava suite is located between the tennis courts and turf. It is available during open hours for women who wish a private and clean space to breastfeed.
Given that more than 900 babies were born in Williston in 2019, and considering that the ARC serves as a hub for many of those babies’ mothers, a private space for women to breastfeed just seemed logical to Director of Fitness and Wellness Jenn Shanahan.
“We have a good number of programs and activities that support the health of our new moms, such as providing them with a free, one-month membership, but we were missing a private space for breastfeeding,” she said in a media release. “We have hundreds of moms coming through the doors on a weekly basis. It was a no-brainer to invest in a space to support them.”
Shanahan has planned a Moms Mixer and ribbon cutting for the new unit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 6.
The suite, created by Mamava, is a self-contained mobile pod featuring comfortable benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump, and a door that can be locked for privacy.
While the 4- by 8-foot pod is meant for individual use, it can accommodate more than one person, such as mothers with babies or other children in tow.
Mamava is dedicated to changing the culture of breastfeeding, according to information at its website.
It was founded in 2013 by two mothers, Sascha Mayer and Christine Dodson, after reading an article by Jodi Kantor in the New York Times about the challenges young mothers face when trying to continue breastfeeding after returning to work.
The article resonated for both mothers, who had pumped breast milk in a variety of locations — baseball games, airports, and even the backseat of a male client’s car.
Their company has since become a leading expert in the design of safe, clean and comfortable lactation spaces. Demand for such spaces has been steadily increasing. It gained particular steam, however, following a 2010 amendment to the federal Fair Labor Standards Act that required employers to provide clean, private spaces other than restrooms for hourly employees who are breastfeeding their babies to express breast milk.
Since then, a number of states have added their own laws, including a recent one in California that requires such spaces for all applicable employees, hourly or otherwise.
Mamava’s products and services include not only free-standing pods for work and other spaces, but also a free mobile app to help on-the-go moms find the nearest safe and clean Mamava location. There are more than 5,000 Mamava locations listed in the mobile app across the United States throughout the lower 48 states.
“We’re thrilled to support breastfeeding mamas at the Williston ARC,” said Sascha Mayer, Co-founder and CEO of Mamava in a media release. “We believe that all mamas deserve a clean, comfortable, and dignified place to use a breast pump or breastfeed distraction-free—anywhere, anytime. Mamava pods provide flexibility for facilities and easy access for moms.”