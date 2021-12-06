BISMARCK — Older adults and adults with physical disabilities have long-term care options. The North Dakota Department of Human Services is hosting two lunchtime webinars in December to raise awareness about how North Dakotans can get connected to existing in-home and community-based programs and services and who qualifies for them. Individuals can participate online or by phone.
The Thursday, Dec. 9 webinar from 12 to 12:30 p.m. CST spotlights the state’s Aging and Disability Resource Link (ADRL). Participants will learn about the ADRL information and referral service and how trained intake specialists connect individuals to services and support. Details about joining the webinar are online at https://bit.ly/3lv4DCY or by contacting the ADRL at 855-462-5465, 711 TTY.
On Thursday, Dec. 16, 12-12:30 p.m. CST, department team members will give a brief overview of in-home and community-based service programs funded by the state and federal government and the functional and financial requirements of each program. Presenters will briefly discuss Medicaid State Plan personal services, Medicaid waiver for Home and Community-Based Services, the Service Payments for the Elderly and Disabled (SPED) program, and the Expanded Service Payments for the Elderly and Disabled (Ex-SPED) program.
Older adults and other adults who could benefit from additional help to continue living independently at home, their family members, guardians, and community entities that offer services that support independent living are encouraged to participate online or by conference call.
The Aging and Adult Services Division works with partners to help older adults and adults with physical disabilities remain living in their homes and communities. It also acts to protect the health, safety, welfare and rights of long-term care residents and vulnerable adults living in the community.