WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC), and Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada) introduced the VA Zero Suicide Demonstration Project Act to address deaths of veterans by suicide.
This bipartisan legislation would implement a Zero Suicide Initiative pilot program at five U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers across the country, with one dedicated to serving rural communities.
“North Dakota veterans bravely served our country, and taking care of them includes taking care of their mental health,” said Senator Cramer. “Drawing upon the success of the Zero Suicide Initiative, this pilot program will bring suicide prevention resources to VA health centers and veterans in need of care.”
“Nevada’s veterans have made immeasurable sacrifices risking their health and well-being to protect our country, and these heroes deserve access to the best mental health resources available,” said Senator Rosen. “With veteran deaths by suicide occurring at an alarming rate, our bipartisan legislation will help address this problem by supporting veterans’ access to the mental health services they need.”
Since its inception, the Zero Suicide model has yielded critical successes. Among health care providers who adopted the model, some reported declines in suicide rates of up to 75% during a period of national increase.
The VA Zero Suicide Demonstration Project Act aims to invest in an existing initiative, as does Senator Cramer’s Solid Start Act, which became law last year. Specifically, it codified a VA program to contact veterans three times within their first year of separation, prioritizing outreach to veterans who accessed mental health resources before separating to quickly connect them with services.