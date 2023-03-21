Sen. Kevin Cramer speaks at Williston Chamber of Commerce

U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) speaks to members of the Williston Chamber of Commerce in February 2017.

 File photo

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), member of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee (SVAC), and Senator Jacky Rosen (D-Nevada) introduced the VA Zero Suicide Demonstration Project Act to address deaths of veterans by suicide.

This bipartisan legislation would implement a Zero Suicide Initiative pilot program at five U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers across the country, with one dedicated to serving rural communities.



