Williston Mayor Howard Klug said multiple conversations with constituents over the state of health care is what prompted him to become active in improving the City's medical needs.
"Today I'm here to make it public that I believe that the city of Williston is under-served in our current situation with our hospital," Klug said at the Tuesday, Sept. 24 City Commission meeting. "And with that, I think it's time that we listen to the citizens that live in the city of Williston that are being under-served. We've reached out to our current provider and the response that we've received is unacceptable."
Klug spoke with the Williston Herald on Wednesday, Sept. 25 regarding Tuesday's announcement.
"All I'm responding to is citizens that have talked to me, telling me their stories. And we're going to go forward and see what a city our size needs, where we're under-served and hopefully we can either work with our current provider, or come to a solution so that we are served with the medical care we need." Klug said.
At Tuesday's meeting, Klug stated that he would be putting together an advisory board for health care within the city, and would also be bringing in a consultant to have a health care assessment needs study done.
"All I'm doing is trying to figure out what path we should go down," he explained. "I'm not a health care expert or anything like that. I don't know how to run a hospital. But I do have to respond to the comments I get back from the people that live here in Williston, and I believe we are being under-served. We have to do something."
Klug said conversations with CHI occurred six to seven months ago, but that he was not satisfied with the response he received from the organization.
"The local hospital is telling us that they're working on the situation," he said. "The decisions for this hospital come out of Fargo, and the people from Fargo have never reached out to us and we've never had a conversation about what Williston needs, what their business plan should be and I want to bring it to the forefront that Williston needs more than we're getting now. As a city, we have to work with our local provider, but their solution to the situation is far different than what I think our city needs."
Klug said that with input from the community and the medical advisory committee, he hopes that there will be a solution to present within the next few months.
The Williston Herald reached out to CHI St. Alexius Health Williston Medical Center for a response to Klug's declaration on Tuesday, and were provided the following statement:
"We are disappointed by the comments made by Mayor Klug about the hospital services available in our community. Year to date we have welcomed 672 babies, compared to 561 at this time last year. In addition, since last fiscal year our ER surpassed 20,000 visits, 2,200 more than in 2018. We welcome open dialogue and partnerships with the County and City Commission as we continuously enhance health care by working with current providers and recruiting new providers to deliver exceptional care close to home. We have been an integral part of the community for nearly 100 years. Over 400 medical providers and employees work each and every day to serve the health care needs of their friends and neighbors. We thank them for their commitment to our mission."