In a statement to fellow commissioners and the assembled crowd, City Commission President Howard Klug called the healthcare situation in Williston "unacceptable" and vowed to work to make improvements.
"Today I'm here to make it public that I believe that the City of Williston is under-served in our current situation with our hospital," Klug said at the Tuesday, Sept. 24 commission meeting. "And with that, I think it's time that we listen to the citizens that live in the City of Williston that are being under-served. We've reached out to our current provider and the response that we've received is unacceptable."
Klug went on to say that he would be putting together an advisory board for health care within the city. He added that the City would also be bringing in a consultant to have a Healthcare Assessment Needs Study done for the City.
"I believe at this time we can't sit back anymore and deal with an organization that's not run from here, and we just owe it to our citizens to see what path we need to go down," Klug said. "This is a hard situation for the City of Williston, but when you need to go to other places just for routine procedures that could be done here, that's not serving our citizens."
Klug added that he is aware of the issues within the health care industry, specifically in terms of finding and retaining quality help, an issue he also sees within the city.
"One of the things that we do in the City of Williston, is that we improve things to be able to retain those people that we have recruited, and I don't see that happening in the City of Williston right now." he said.
Along with bringing in a consultant that Klug said is "well-known in the health care industry," he would be working with the City Administrator to appoint the advisory board to create a solution, which he said he hoped would be resolved in two to three months.
"At least we'll be a lot better off than we are now," he said. "That's my opinion, and that's what I'm going to do."
No further details about Klug's plan were given, but he did say he and other commissioners would be available for discussion for anyone who wished to speak with them.