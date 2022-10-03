flu shot clinic 2021

Hailea Arnstad tees up a flu shot during Williston's flu shot clinic in this file 2021 photo. Flu shots may be given at the same time as COVID-19 vaccines, and are another step people can take to protect themselves and relieve strain on the healthcare system.

 Renée Jean | Williston Herald

The Upper Missouri District Health Unit wants to remind you it is that time of year again. Time to make yourself a priority and get your flu vaccination to protect you from the flu. Getting your flu vaccination is an important part of your routine prevention. Just like we recommend eating fruits and vegetables and getting exercise to assure you remain healthy we also recommend getting your flu and other routine vaccinations to prevent serious illness.

