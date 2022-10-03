Hailea Arnstad tees up a flu shot during Williston's flu shot clinic in this file 2021 photo. Flu shots may be given at the same time as COVID-19 vaccines, and are another step people can take to protect themselves and relieve strain on the healthcare system.
The Upper Missouri District Health Unit wants to remind you it is that time of year again. Time to make yourself a priority and get your flu vaccination to protect you from the flu. Getting your flu vaccination is an important part of your routine prevention. Just like we recommend eating fruits and vegetables and getting exercise to assure you remain healthy we also recommend getting your flu and other routine vaccinations to prevent serious illness.
“Oh the flu isn’t so bad……right?”
The flu is a contagious disease which affects the lungs and can lead to serious illness, including pneumonia. While pregnant women, young children, older people, and people with certain chronic medical conditions like asthma, diabetes and heart disease are at increased risk of serious flu-related complications, even healthy people can get sick enough to miss work or school for a significant amount of time or even be hospitalized.
“But the flu vaccine makes me sick? I can’t risk missing work or school.”
The flu vaccine cannot give you the flu. The most common side effects from a flu shot are a sore arm and maybe a low fever or achiness. If you do experience them at all, these side effects are mild and short lived. And that’s much better than getting sick and missing several days of school or work or possibly getting a severe illness and needing to go to the hospital.
“Wait a minute, I got a flu vaccine once and still got sick.”
Even if you got a flu vaccine, there are still reasons why you might have felt flu-like symptoms: You may have been exposed to a non-flu virus before or after you got vaccinated. The flu vaccine can only prevent illnesses caused by flu viruses. It cannot protect against non-flu viruses. You may have been exposed to the flu after you got vaccinated but before the vaccine took effect. It takes about two weeks for the vaccine to build protection for your body or you may have been exposed to a flu virus different from the one you were vaccinated for.
True or False: I never get sick so I don’t need a flu shot?
False, while it is true that the most vulnerable people are those who have underlying health conditions, the elderly and newborns, anyone can catch influenza and research is showing that the more people in a community that get vaccinated, especially children, the less cases of influenza there will be in that community. This is particularly important for those newborn babies who are not old enough to be vaccinated. They need the healthy people around them to get vaccinated to insulate them from illness.
“I don’t trust that the vaccine is safe.”
Flu vaccines have been given for more than 50 years and they have a very good safety track record. Flu vaccines are made the same way each year and their safety is closely monitored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. Hundreds of millions of flu vaccines have been given safely.
“I hate shots.”
The very minor discomfort of a flu shot is nothing compared to the suffering that can be caused by the flu. The flu can make you very sick for several days; send you to the hospital, or worse.
Williston, Walk In flu shot clinics, Fridays, September 30th, October 7th, from 10am to 6pm at the Old Airport Hangar, 408 Airport Road and Thursdays October 13th and 20th from noon to 6pm. At the UMDHU office, 110 W Broadway. Ray Family Medical Center Wednesday, October 26, from 10am to 4pm. Covid vaccination will also be available.
Cost for a Flu shot is approximately: $55 and High Dose Flu Shot (65 years and older) $95 payable at the time of service. We will bill BCBS, Sanford, United Health Care, Medica, Meritain, Medicaid, and Medicare Part B please bring your insurance card.