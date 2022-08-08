There is a sunny earnestness to Maria Li, MD, an unself-conscious grace and humility that endears her to patients and colleagues alike. It was in this spirit that when asked to speak to the Medical Careers II Class at Magic City Campus High School in May, she prepared in anticipation of planting a seed, to blossom a new generation of neurosurgeons.
After pleasantly describing her extensive, academia-filled journey to becoming a practicing neurosurgeon at Trinity Health, Li stopped for questions.
“How much time off do you get?” a student inquired. Another asked how many years of education after high school would it take to become a neurosurgeon. So, Li, who completed a residency in neurosurgery, studied basic laboratory neuroscience for four years, and apprenticed with international experts during orthopedic spine, skull base and neurovascular surgery clinical fellowships, quickly did the math in her head before answering, “at least 16.”
The classroom was silent before a stunned disbeliever commented, “That’s like 4 times high school all over again!”
“Oh, my goodness, I felt like an anomaly,” she said when describing the event. “Here, the emphasis is on being free; not being constrained, but personifying autonomy, originality, creativity, and the entrepreneurial spirit. I think I failed my ‘sales pitch’ for neurosurgery.”
Li’s extended family originated in the northeast province of Shandong, China, before emigrating to Taiwan. Her parents immigrated to Canada by way of Switzerland, and later Africa, in 1973. Despite spending her formative years immersed in Western culture, Li was raised by traditional Chinese parents who held hard work, obedience and deference in high regard, which influenced her dedication to education.
“Our culture is very much centered on the core values of obedience and respect of our elders,” Li said. “We validate our parents by how we conduct ourselves. If we don’t work hard, we reflect that we had unloving uncaring parents who did not instill the correct values in us. As a child, I thought ‘my parents are older and wiser. They know better and have my best interest in their hearts, everything they say is for my own good. Therefore, I must do what they say.’”
Another influence on Li’s work ethic was the organizational culture of the Montreal Neurological Institute, where she trained.
“When I was coming through, I was at the tail end of that generation of neurosurgeons and professors who lived and breathed and slept in the Montreal Neurological Institute. These pioneering academicians didn’t have a home life, they slept there and died there. They didn’t have an outside life, they married the secretaries and the nurses who worked there. They were doing research, understanding and mapping the brain. It was an exciting time.”
Consequently, Li spent four years in the basic science research lab where her world revolved around rats, mice and cells. “This was the environment I grew up in and became used to, so from time to time, it’s been a difficult adaptation for me to transition to a community environment,” she said.
Her first neurological job as an attending neurosurgeon was in 1999, where she attempted to marry the “ivory tower experience” with real-world US healthcare.
Years later, while on faculty at the University of Montreal, Li worked as a travelling neurosurgeon for eight years, which first brought her to Trinity Hospital in 2015 to work as locum tenens (temporary physician). “I was looking for an environment that would allow me to be up to date, perform excellent surgery and participate in a professional environment where others are curious and excellent in their work. I wanted to serve the community.” Li said.
At other institutions in the past, her colleagues had no interest in innovative procedures and didn’t support her efforts to bring new ideas and technology to her practice. Li said she felt that attitude was a disservice to patients and would not allow her to provide care to the best of her abilities, so she eventually left.
“I wanted to do more, but they didn’t want me or anybody to do more. I am a healthcare provider and my calling is to be available and caring, to provide the best evidence based, patient-oriented, precise, safe care. That is my driving force,” she said.
Li’s journey to neurosurgery began after reading the book, “No Man Alone: A Surgeons Life,” by Wilder Penfield. She was inspired by the fact that Penfield described himself as a weak young man whose mother’s dream for him powered his ambition to greatness.
“When I read about his journey, I thought about how actions and where you end up in life are determined by your own thoughts; what captivates your heart, mind, and soul. If you don’t have the desire to help other people, you’re not going to find happiness, because happiness is found in serving others. It’s all about being obedient, having the willingness to put your comfort and desires aside, enjoying the process of delayed gratification, and enjoying every day, even if you feel like you are not getting what you want every moment.”
When Li joined Trinity Health in 2021 as a full-time neurosurgeon, she appreciated that the hospital’s OR environment included a team of professionals committed to excellence. In the office, she feels blessed to be accompanied by a supportive associate, Dr. Charles Wood, and assigned talented and hardworking staff, nurses, and nurse practitioner.
“I had a very long, painful journey transitioning out of academics into community practice and finally found a home at Trinity where the leadership is so amazing that they understand my desire to help. When I try to improve service, I am not criticizing, which is how my efforts have been interpreted in the past. My colleagues, supervisors and administrators have made it possible for me to do more for the patients.”
“I also have to thank the patients for the privilege of accepting me as a neurosurgeon and Dr. Tin-Maung, Chief of Anesthesia, for allowing me the opportunity to perform an awake surgery for brain tumor removal (craniotomy). Now, other patients also have that same opportunity,” she said.
“That’s how I’ve been able to connect those two worlds: through phenomenal patients and phenomenal individuals who are inspired and hardworking. When you have leadership that is the model of what you’re looking for, then anything is possible.”
Li sees patients at Western Dakota Clinic Mondays and Fridays, twice a month. Appointments can be made by calling 701-857-5877.