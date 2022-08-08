Trinity- Dr. Li

In May 2021, Dr. Li performed an awake craniotomy to remove a tumor on Carrie Montoya’s brain, the result of stage four lung cancer. The decision to remain awake was due to the location and size of Montoya’s tumor. “Once I met Dr. Li, I knew things would be alright,” Montoya said. “It’s because of her that I am alive.”

There is a sunny earnestness to Maria Li, MD, an unself-conscious grace and humility that endears her to patients and colleagues alike. It was in this spirit that when asked to speak to the Medical Careers II Class at Magic City Campus High School in May, she prepared in anticipation of planting a seed, to blossom a new generation of neurosurgeons.

After pleasantly describing her extensive, academia-filled journey to becoming a practicing neurosurgeon at Trinity Health, Li stopped for questions.



