Families of children ages three to 17 who have been diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder can apply for autism voucher program services for the upcoming state fiscal year that begins July 1. New and participating families are encouraged to apply during the annual application period.
Vouchers help pay for respite care for family caregivers, assistive technology such as sensory or safety equipment, caregiver training and other support services such as tutoring. The purpose of the voucher program is to enhance the quality of life of qualifying children and to meet the unique needs of their families. It also fills a gap by providing resources for non-therapy related services for families who do not qualify for other help.
To qualify, household income for a family cannot exceed 200 percent of the federal poverty level, which is currently $4,417 a month for a family of four. Children who are receiving services through a Medicaid waiver do not qualify for the autism spectrum disorder voucher.
Families are served on a first come, first served basis, and must apply annually.
To apply, families must complete the ASD Voucher program application or contact the North Dakota Department of Human Services at 701-328-4630, toll-free 800-755-2604, 711 (TTY) or dhsautism@nd.gov.
Families should submit the completed application and required documentation by mail, email or fax to the department’s Medical Services Division, attention Katherine Barchenger, at 600 E. Boulevard Ave., Dept. 325, Bismarck, N.D. 58505-0250, dhsautism@nd.gov or fax 701-328-1544.
Interested individuals can find more information about the department’s autism spectrum disorder services online at www.nd.gov/dhs/autism/index.html.