BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is partnering with the Wyoming Survey and Analysis Center to conduct a statewide community readiness survey to gather information from North Dakotans about their perceptions of alcohol and drug use and abuse and prevention efforts in the state.
The survey is being conducted now through July by mail.
“North Dakota communities and tribes are coming together and investing in substance abuse prevention with a common goal to create safe and healthy individuals, families, businesses and communities,” said Behavioral Health Division Assistant Director Laura Anderson. “The survey is a way to measure progress and areas needing more attention.”
She said the division currently supports 26 community grantees led by tribes and local public health units, which are implementing evidence-based practices to prevent substance abuse and related consequences.
Survey results, she said, will help guide drug and alcohol prevention efforts by both the state and local health organizations to ensure these issues are being addressed effectively.
Community readiness surveys are conducted about every two years with the last one completed in 2019.
The Department of Human Services’ Behavioral Health Division is responsible for reviewing and identifying service needs and activities in the state's behavioral health system to ensure health and safety, access to services and quality services. It also establishes quality assurance standards for the licensure of substance use disorder program services and facilities and provides policy leadership in partnership with public and private entities. For more information, visit www.behavioralhealth.nd.gov.