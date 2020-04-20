How to recognize signs of child abuse or neglect

The majority of adults across the globe would no doubt insist that they cannot fathom ever harming a child. And while that may be true, child abuse is an issue across the globe, and it’s more prevalent than many people may know.
The World Health Organization notes that one in four adults across the globe were abused as children. Data from the WHO also indicates that about 41,000 children under the age of 15 are victims of homicide every year.
People may feel helpless in regard to preventing child abuse, as abuse is often perpetrated behind closed doors. In addition, some people may hesitate to report child abuse because they are unsure if what they see is abuse. In recognition of that, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families notes that the first step in helping abused or neglected children is learning to recognize the signs of abuse and neglect. Indications of abuse and neglect may be noticeable in both children and their parents, so people who suspect a child is being abused or neglected can keep an eye for the following signs.
Children
• Sudden changes in behavior or school performance
• Lack of medical attention for physical and medical problems brought to the parents’ attention
• Learning problems, including difficulty with concentration, that cannot be attributed to specific physical or psychological causes
• The child is always watchful, as if preparing for something bad to happen
• Lacks adult supervision
• The child is overly compliant, passive or withdrawn
• Arrives at school or other activities early, stays late and does not want to go home
Parent(s)
• Shows little concern for the child
• Is in denial about the existence of the child’s problems at school or at home, or blames the child for such problems
• Requests harsh discipline be employed by teachers or other caregivers if the child misbehaves
• Views the child as entirely bad, worthless or burdensome
• Demands a level of physical or academic performance the child cannot achieve
• Looks primarily to the child for care, attention and satisfaction of emotional needs
Child and parent(s)
• Rarely touch or look at each other
• Consider their relationship entirely negative
• State their dislike for each other
These are just some of the signs that may indicate children are being abused and/or neglected. It’s important to note that there are various forms of child abuse, and each may produce its own unique indicators. More information about child abuse and how to recognize it can be found at www.childwelfare.gov.