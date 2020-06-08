How to implement infection prevention measures in the workplace

Protecting workers has long been a priority for business owners, but that responsibility took on new meaning in the wake of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in late-winter 2020. Business owners accustomed to traditional workplace safety protocols designed primarily to prevent accidents and injuries were now tasked with protecting workers from a deadly virus.
Though many businesses were forced to close their doors in an effort to prevent the spread of the virus, many others remained fully or partially operational. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends employers implement the following hygiene and infection control practices in an effort to prevent workers from infection.
• Promote frequent and thorough handwashing. Workers, customers and worksite visitors should be routinely reminded of the importance of washing their hands. The OSHA advises employers, in instances where soap and running water are not immediately available, to provide their employees with alcohol-based hand rubs that contain at least 60 percent alcohol. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges people to employ the following techniques when washing their hands:
When washing with soap and water:
- Lather the hands by rubbing them together with the soap, making sure to scrub all surfaces of the hands, including palms, backs, fingers, between fingers, and under the nails
• Scrub for at least 20 seconds
• Rinse hands clean under running water
• Dry hands with a clean towel or air dry them
• When washing with alcohol-based sanitizers:
• Cover all surfaces of the hands with the product before rubbing hands together
• Rub hands together until they feel dry, about 20 seconds
• Encourage workers to stay home if they are sick. Employers should emphasize to workers the importance of staying home if they feel sick. Even people who feel ill but are not showing any signs of COVID-19 infection, which the CDC notes include shortness of breath, fever and cough, should stay home. That’s because any illness can weaken a person’s immune system, which makes them more vulnerable to viruses like COVID-19. Staying home when they feel sick is a great way for employees to protect not only themselves, but also their coworkers.
• Encourage respiratory etiquette. The OSHA and the CDC say covering your mouth and nose when you cough or sneeze, putting used tissues in the waste basket and coughing or sneezing into an upper sleeve when no tissues are available can help prevent the spread of germs.
• Discourage sharing. Workers should be discouraged from sharing phones, desks, offices, and tools or equipment whenever possible. This can help prevent the spread of germs.
• Choose the appropriate cleaning chemicals. The OSHA advises employers to use chemical cleaners approved by the Environmental Protection Agency. The OSHA notes that products with EPA-approved emerging viral pathogens are expected to be effective against SARS-CoV-2 based on data for harder to kill viruses.
Protecting their employees from COVID-19 is of the utmost importance for employers across the globe. Safety measures can be implemented rather easily and ultimately save lives.