There have been a lot of things canceled and postponed in 2020, but the organizer of one of Williston’s longest-running suicide prevention event have a message.
“Hope is never canceled,” Lori Geltel said. Geltel, Karen Rehak and Tarren Rehak are among the organizers of the Williston Out of Darkness Experience, which is set from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 26.
From the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the group knew they still wanted to have an event during September, which is National Suicide Prevention Month. This year, the event is more dispersed, with social distancing in mind, but the support is still there. Here is what you need to know about the event.
Friday kickoff
Normally, participants who raised enough money would be able to pick up a T-shirt on Saturday, the morning of the event. Because of social distancing guidelines, there will be more than one location on Saturday, so that wouldn’t work. Instead, participants who have raised enough for a shirt can pick it up Friday. The shirts will be available at Deja Brew in downtown Williston from noon to 6 p.m. Beads are also available, in a variety of colors, that signify how a wearer has been affected by suicide, from the loss of a parent, child or partner to personal struggles with mental health.
Strong support
The team behind the event were worried about their fundraising goal, as the pandemic not only shut down events but also cut into businesses around the region. But there are 83 walkers signed up in 20 teams, and the event was able to raise $21,644, exceeding its goal of $20,000. There will also be a virtual silent auction to raise money for the North Dakota chapter of the American Suicide Prevention Foundation. The silent auction will be on the Facebook event page, https://www.facebook.com/events/ 926903801088039.
Virtual expansion
In past years, the event was the Williston Out of the Darkness Walk, but this year, the name was changed because it’s become more than a walk. First, in order to better follow social distancing guidelines, the event was spread among four places: Harmon Park, Spring Lake Park, the Western Star complex/Alien Park and Dakota Parkway. People who aren’t able to attend in person can post photos with the hashtag #stopsuicideND.
“We’re just focused on getting out there, letting people know they’re not alone,” Tarren Rehak said.