Williston’s flu shot clinic hosted 250 people for flu shot vaccinations on Thursday, a response that Upper Missouri Health District Spokeswoman Daphne Clark said is on par with usual — with one notable exception.
“We did have more people coming through seeking the high dose (flu shot), which is for those older populations,” Clark told the Williston Herald. “I think that they were coming through, being proactive to take care of their health and make sure that they don’t get influenza or co-infection of influenza along with COVID or, you know, some other respiratory illness.”
Clark said Upper Missouri Health Unit did order more of the high-dose flu vaccine, anticipating that there might be a higher demand for that shot, since those folks are in among those at high-risk for a serious case of COVID-19.
Health officials have been worried about the potential risk for folks who get both flu and COVID-19 together, and have been urging people to mitigate that risk by at least getting a flu shot, if not a COVID-19 shot as well.
Clark said the health unit can try to order more flu doses, if it should become necessary.
“We like to do our flu shot clinics in October, because that gives time for people to build immunity,” Clark said. “It takes about two weeks (to build immunity), so you know, it really is that like November and December all the way through April is kind of the flu season for North Dakota. That’s why we started in October, so people are protected by the time it starts.”
A large number of people at the event also asked whether it is OK to get both a flu shot and a COVID-19 shot at the same time.
“The answer to that is yes,” Clark said. “We are doing both COVID and influenza (at our walk-in clinic). So people can get both, or they could get one and not the other, whichever they prefer, but it is safe to get both at the same time.”
A number of people attending the walk-in clinic on Thursday at the Airport Hangar did seek to get both the flu shot and the booster shot, Clark added.
Boosters for Pfizer's COVID-19 shot have been recommended for those 65 and older, or for those age 50 and older with an underlying condition. Those who work in a profession where a high volume of interpersonal interactions makes exposure to COVID-19 more likely are also able to get boosters. Boosters for the other two shots, from Moderna and Johnson and Johnson, are meanwhile still being reviewed.
Clark said they have been suggesting people keep the card with their COVID-19 shot record on it. Taking a photo of it with a mobile phone also makes an easy backup copy that can be emailed if it is needed.
“I had a medical appointment and they wanted to see my vaccinations, so I was able to just email that from my phone,” Clark said.
Upper Missouri District Health Unit did begin using a new electronic health record at the clinic on Thursday. The data entry for that slowed things down a little for the first 100 or so people, Clark acknowledged, but they are streamlining the process by adding another station to the system. Things will be faster in the future.
The flu shot walk-in clinics are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday throughout October at the airport hangar, located at 408 Airport Road. COVID-19 shots will also be available at the same location during the clinics. COVID-19 shots are free, while flu shots cost $55 for the regular shot and $90 for the high dose. Costs are payable at the time of service. Upper Missouri can also bill insurance. Be sure to bring your insurance card for that.